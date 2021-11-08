Until five years ago, Brian Neltner had no experience raising sheep.
But the 27-year-old Stanley farmer has been gaining knowledge and adding sheep to his flock as he’s become more comfortable with the animals.
“I grew up around cattle, and I knew I wanted to raise some sort of livestock,” said Neltner, who grew up in Campbell County. “I really enjoy just a grazing animal, and I learned about sheep when I was in school at UK.”
Among the draws that led Neltner into sheep is that more heads of them can be raised on fewer acres than cattle.
“The stocking rate for sheep is four to an acre,” he said. “…I only run 12 acres, and I have 40 head of sheep. If I had cows, their stocking rate is 2 acres to one cow-calf pair. So I’d only be able to have three or four cows on this acreage, and I was wanting to do something more than just having a few animals.”
He also considered other factors, such as sheep’s start-up cost, their docile nature and that they are easier on pasture as far as not creating as much mud.
“I can handle them pretty easy without the working expensive equipment,” he said. “…I only had to buy 13 animals to get to my 40 sheep.”
He purchased a breed called white dorper-St. Croix mix, which are bred for meat and not for their wool.
Neltner’s breed will grow a thin layer of wool for the winter but they will shed it naturally in the spring.
However, Neltner said raising sheep for wool is not out of the question.
“It’s learning one thing at a time,” Neltner said. “I didn’t want to learn how to take care of sheep and shear them at the same time.”
Neltner keeps his breeding stock in a separate pasture from his market sheep.
His market sheep are currently being kept in an area that allows them to roam in and out of a barn for food and shelter.
“While I was at UK, one of the things they were promoting was taking old tobacco barns and converting them to sheep barns, because it’s easy to do,” Neltner said.
The turnaround for market-weight sheep, which is 80 pounds, is between six to eight months as opposed to 18 months for a cow to reach 1,200 pounds.
Neltner said there are cons to sheep, such as they’re more high-maintenance than cattle in that they tend to get sick easier and their hooves require regular care and trimming.
“When I had cattle growing up, you didn’t have to work them as much to keep them healthy; you definitely didn’t have to trim their feet,” he said. “…I have 43 breeding ewes right now. You trim all their feet and you’re pretty wore out by the end of the day.”
On top of the sheep, Neltner also manages chicken houses for his family. The houses he manages were built by his late father-in-law, Chris Settles, and his wife, Sandy Settles.
None of the sheep Nelter raises is turned into mutton for local barbecue eateries. Mutton usually comes from a ewe at least 2 years old.
Neltner takes his sheep to market twice a year at United Producers Inc. in Bowling Green.
“You’ll see the funniest things at stockyards, because people will haul their sheep in the back of minivans,” Neltner said. “I wouldn’t recommend that, but you can’t do that with a cow.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
