Different flowers blooming in the garden during late summer and fall catch our attention.
Even though enjoyed, something else in addition to chrysanthemums is wanted.
There are several later blooming perennials available. If they are not available to purchase now, add them to your spring plant list. Remember, perennial plants live from year to year.
Japanese anemone (Anemone x hybrida) blooms in late summer and fall. This plant prefers well-drained soil and can tolerate partial shade.
The foliage forms a low-growing mound which may reach about 12 inches in height depending on the cultivar. The tall flower stems allow the blossoms to gracefully tower over the foliage and give a light, airy feeling to the landscape.
During flowering, the plant height may range from 2 to 4 feet depending on the cultivar. The flower stems contain several blossoms per stem.
Flower colors include white, pink, and rose. Two good cultivars of the Japanese anemone are September Charm and Honorine Jobert.
Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) is a past Perennial Plant Association’s Plant of the Year. It has small, lavender-blue flowers beginning in late July through September.
The tubular flowers appear along 12- to 15-inch stems that are produced above the foliage.
The height of the plant may range from 3 to 5 feet tall. Russian sage performs best in full sun and well-drained soil.
The gray-white foliage and the long period of bloom make this plant very desirable. The foliage can add winter interest to the garden, but will need to be cut back in the spring.
When the leaf is crushed, it has a pungent odor which reminds me of sage.
Another unique perennial for fall bloom is showy sedum (Sedum spectabile). The foliage is thick and fleshy. The leaves are silvery-green in color.
Plant height ranges from 18 to 24 inches tall and has a mound growth habit. The 3- to 6-inch wide flower heads form at the end of the stems.
Flower colors available are red, pink, and ivory-white. Showy sedum flowers attract butterflies which gather nectar from the blossoms. The showy sedum flowers can be used in fresh or dried floral arrangements.
Showy sedum requires little maintenance. Well-drained soil is necessary because it will rot in poorly-drained soil. This plant will grow in full sun or light shade.
Joe Pye weed (Eutrochium purpureum), a native to Kentucky, blooms July through September. The dense flower heads form at the end of stems and are made up of tiny .33-inch pink-purple flowers. The plant reaches 2 to 7 feet in height depending on the growing conditions and the cultivar.
The plant grows 2 to 4 feet wide. It prefers full sun to part shade and moist soil, which means it will grow in rain gardens. It is certainly a butterfly magnet.
Frikart’s aster (Aster x frikartii) blooms in late summer to fall. The flowers are 2 to 3 inches across. The flower color may be lavender to lavender-blue with a yellow center.
Frikart’s aster prefers well-drained soil and full sun. The plant height ranges from 2 to 3 feet.
The taller cultivars may require staking to keep them from falling over. Large groupings of Frikart’s aster make a visual impact in the garden.
Michaelmas daisy or New York aster (Aster novi-belgii) blooms in late summer and fall. The flower colors for this perennial aster include violet, white, lavender-blue, and blue.
The flowers are small, about 0.75 to 1 inch wide, and form a cluster which makes it look like a head.
Cultivars with larger flowers are available. The height of the plant ranges from 1 to 6 feet depending on the cultivar.
The taller cultivars may require staking to keep them from falling over. This aster grows best in full sun and well-drained soil. Butterflies are attracted to both types of asters.
For a location with shade, toad lily, (Tricyrtis hirta) would add color. It blooms late summer to fall. The flowers have a white background with purple spots.
The flowers are about 1 inch long and described as lily-like or orchid-like. The arching stems reach 2 to 3 feet tall and spread 1.5 to 2 feet wide.
The flowers appear toward the ends of the stems. These flowers are best observed up close due to their size. This plant prefers well-drained but moisture-retentive soil high in organic matter.
For more information about perennials that bloom in late summer and fall, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s tip
Managing bagworms at this time of year is difficult. After the bag is 1 inch long, they are controlled by removing them by hand. The eggs that hatch next are in the bags. If they are too high to reach, then, wait and watch for the larvae to appear in May or early June and manage them then.
Upcoming Event
Extension Master Gardener course, which trains volunteers to expand horticultural, science-based knowledge among the community, will be offered virtually and in-person when possible on Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning on Sept. 24 and continuing until Jan. 14, 2022 with breaks for holidays. The application process includes background checks and personal references. Applications are due September 1.
The registration fee is $85 for the manual and resources. Class size is limited to 20. Participants are required to volunteer 40 hours to the Cooperative Extension Service programs in return for the training. For more information and an application, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service office at 270-685-8480.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
