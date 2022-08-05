The 12th week of Friday After 5 will intertwine the world of entertainment and agriculture into one today, Aug. 5, along the Ohio River.
The event will be honor local farmers with help from Ohio Valley Insurance and Wright Implement to celebrate the life of former Wright’s store manager and local farmer Billy Murphy, who passed away in January.
Murphy grew up on a tobacco farm along with his eleven siblings and had an affinity for tractors and farming, according to his obituary. He eventually attended Murray State University receiving a degree in agricultural business.
The entertainment will be led by Nashville-based heartland rock group Flying Buffaloes, who will play from 6-9:30 p.m. on he Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
The band — made up of lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboard player Barry Stone, lead guitarist Tommy Leland, bassist Brandon Cantwell and drummer Danny Pratt — will be playing in Owensboro for the first time.
“It feels great,” Stone said. “This is our first time playing in Owensboro. We’re excited to see what the crowd is like. We’ve heard that Friday After 5 is a real rocker; so, we’re excited to come play and meet everybody and have a great time.”
The group formed in 2015 and debuted its extended play “Taking Off” in 2017 before releasing its debut album “Loaded & Rollin’,” produced by Grammy-winning engineer and producer Jeremy Ferguson, in 2019.
Flying Buffaloes have performed with a number of diverse acts, including Southern rock band Drivin’ N Cryin’ and Texas Country/Red Dirt country artist Wade Bowen.
The current lineup have been together since about 2019 and are working on their second full-length album. The crowd should expect a mixture of originals, covers and “non-stop energy.”
“Our shows are very high energy. The sound of the four-piece sounds very full and we move around on stage and interact with the audience,” Stone said. “... Even if you haven’t seen us before, you’ll be very engaged even if you don’t know the music.”
Leland added: “I hope that by the end of our set, everyone has sort of … escaped reality in a way (and) get immersed in the sound of rock-and-roll and sort of transported into another world … of high energy and fun and positivity vibes.”
Other musical acts include:
— Acoustic musician Paul Montgomery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza.
— The band All That from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage.
— The band Producing a Kind Generation from 7-10 p.m. on the Lure Seafood & Grille Patio Stage
— The Michael Gough Group bringing blues and grooves from 8:30-11:30 p.m. to the Ruoff Party Stage at the Owensboro Convention Center.
— The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 will continue its weekly karaoke at 7:30 p.m. and running until midnight.
— The final installment of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s contemporary Christian music concert series “First Fridays” will also be from 5-8 p.m. on the Michael E. Horn Family Outdoor Stage. The featured act will be singer-songwriter Tasha Layton.
A contestant on the ninth season of “American Idol” in 2010, Layton found success singing backup for Katy Perry before relocating to Nashville in 2018 and landed her first radio hit “Love Lifting Me” the following year.
Her breakthrough single, “Into the Sea (It’s Gonna Be OK)” in 2020 landed her on the list of Billboard’s top five female Christian artists that year.
