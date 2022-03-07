Rick Houston is approaching his 50th year as a crop duster.
Houston, 73, began flying in 1974 for farmers who mostly needed herbicide and fertilizer applied to their fields.
“It was really hard the first few years; I’d go door-to-door for different grower services, telling what I did and trying to get business,” Houston said. “There wasn’t a lot of business starting out.”
Although Houston grew up on a Daviess County farm, flying wasn’t something he considered until one of his friends planted the idea about learning to become a pilot.
“My grandfather had a little farm between Philpot and Whitesville, and I had been around tractors all my life; I operated heavy equipment, and I rode motorcycles; I have always been a machine-type-of-guy,” Houston said. “And then one day, I was asked if I had ever thought about flying.”
With his affection for machines, he didn’t think twice about it, and he and his friend began pursuing their private pilot licenses. And once he completed the hours, Houston soon started working toward his commercial license to become a crop duster.
“I was asked, ‘Why do you want to do that for? It’s nasty, it’s hard work, dangerous.’ ” Houston recalled. “I said, ‘I know it, but I think I’ll like it.’ ”
After finishing his 250 hours of required commercial flight time, Houston purchased his first crop duster from Missouri.
Houston may have known how to fly, but how to accurately and safely apply anything to fields was another learning curve he had to overcome.
“I’d put water in it and go out and spray a little bit; that’s how I’d practice,” Houston said. “I didn’t have any idea about calibration — nothing about anything.”
And then there was the wind component.
Figuring out which direction the wind is blowing is necessary to avoid spraying adjacent fields.
“Herbicide and fertilizer will separate the men from the boys in this business,” Houston said. “You’ve got to have a feel for what the wind is doing.”
On his first job, Houston admits he got lost trying to find the field while almost running out of fuel in the process.
But that didn’t deter Houston, who accepted about any crop dusting work he could find in the early years.
He even went to other states, such as Arkansas, to spray rice and then Tennessee during the late 1970s to help in the National Boll Weevil Eradication Program, which was done to save the cotton fields.
For many years, Houston had steady work spraying herbicide and fertilizer.
But around 2006, more and more farmers began using fungicide — a pesticide used to treat corn fields for diseases such as rusts, mildews and blights.
“It was a game changer,” Houston said.
Once farmers realized the drastic increase in corn yields from fungicide, Houston said he became overwhelmed by the number of job requests and hasn’t slowed down since.
Starting in July, Houston and another pilot — Bobby Keble of Knoxville, Tennessee — who he employs will apply fungicide to between 60,000 and 80,000 acres of corn in about a two-month window. They fly nonstop seven days a week from sunup to sundown during that time.
“I’m hesitant to take on more than I think I can do, because if I tell a man something I’d like to be able to do it,” Houston said. “If you over-extend yourself, people will lose confidence in you.”
Houston does have an apprentice — 24-year-old Brice Mehlbauer — who has his private pilot’s license and is working toward his commercial license, which he hopes to have within a couple months.
“I’m pretty excited about Brice,” Houston said. “He’s been coming out here since he was a little kid. I’ve had all kinds of people who wanted to get into crop dusting. They see it; they’re fascinated by it. But Brice is the only who’s jumped through the hoops and doing what he has to do to do it.”
Although Houston has five decades of experience, there’s still the safety aspect that he doesn’t take for granted.
Houston said he’s had at least one good friend and more than one fellow crop duster die on the job.
And he has encountered in-flight engine failures multiple times and was able to land safely in each instance.
“I’ve been lucky in this business,” Houston said. “I’d rather be lucky in this business than good anytime. Some of the best landings I ever made were with engine failures, and that’s because you have to.”
Houston currently owns three crop-dusting planes. Two of them — a 1977 Grumman Ag Cat biplane and a 1995 single-wing 402 Air Tractor — he keeps in his personal hangar. And the third is kept off-site and used when needed.
To help ensure both planes are running in tip-top shape, both Houston and Mehlbauer are also licensed aircraft mechanics.
Houston said he services the planes every 100 hours, which is more often than required.
“It’s important in this business to be an aircraft mechanic where you can do your own work.” he said. “That’s because a lot of people don’t know about these ag airplanes.”
Houston lives in Owensboro but keeps his planes inside a hangar he built on property in the Reed community of Henderson, just west of Stanley.
The 50-acre property also contains a 2,700-foot runway.
Although he’s not ready to retire from crop dusting, Houston is preparing for when he does.
One of Houston’s three daughters runs the business side in the busy summer months. And he’s looking to Mehlbauer to fill his role there as main pilot.
“I’m going to try to turn this business over to my daughter, and when I step aside, Brice can take my place,” Houston said. “I’m very proud of the business. It started from nothing.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
