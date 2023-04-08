John Ch. 12:1-10
Big visions are realized through small steps. The steps we take to fulfill our big vision is just as important to the vision itself.
Holding on to the vision while taking those small steps can become monotonous; but eventually you will see the worth in what you are doing.
In our scripture of text, we are six days before the Passover, and Jesus is having dinner with Lazarus, Mary, Martha and Simon the leper. This dinner was a celebration of the life of Lazarus after Jesus raised him from the dead. In accordance to custom, the dinner was for everyone, but the men of the village were served and the women did the serving.
It was tradition that the feet of the guests were washed with water and a dab of oil was put on the forehead of guests entering the home. In the middle of the supper, Mary presents Jesus with a remarkable gift. Mary used a whole bottle of oil and used it not on the forehead, but on the feet of Jesus. She considered her ointment to only be good enough for Jesus’ feet.
This went against custom and Jewish tradition and Jewish laws. In the Torah is speaks against being wasteful, so rabbis decided when someone comes to your home to put drops or dabs of perfume on someone’s forehead, not a whole bottle of pure nard or oil on their feet. It wasn’t out of the ordinary for people to wash the feet of the guests, but it was unusual that their feet be washed in the middle of the meal, with expensive fragranced oil and then wipe the feet by using your hair.
The washing of feet was a task usually reserved for servants. Mary used this action to testify of her humility and devotion to Jesus. The village gathered to celebrate the life of Lazarus and the miracle that Jesus performed, but unbeknownst to all, they were also there to watch Mary anoint Jesus and prepare Him for burial.
Defending what she did, Jesus said she wasn’t celebrating Him, but she was preparing Him for his burial. Jesus knew that this important step she performed was fitting into God’s bigger picture for His plan for the world. Passover Lambs were chosen on Palm Sunday. This allowed time to bring the sacrifice into the family home for a four-day visible inspection.
The lamb was inspected to ensure they were free from blemish around the legs ankles and feet. Then the anointing oil was rubbed into the ankles and feet prior to being inspected for another four days. So, four days before Passover, Jesus is in someone’s house being anointed with pure nard rubbed on His feet and ankles.
This was His first anointing before the crucifixion. The second anointing happened a day before the Passover. This anointing of oil on Jesus’s head is described in Mark Ch. 14 to announce Him being free from disease and blemish.
At the end of this inspection period the High Priest would publicly declare, “Behold the Lamb. I find no fault in him.” And on Passover, lambs are sacrificed from the ninth hour. Jesus was crucified on the third hour and died on the ninth hour. Mary’s preparation in the first anointing was so selfless. Not only did she give the gift of expensive oil, but she also unwrapped her hair to dry His feet.
Traditionally, Jewish women did not let their hair down in public. When or if a Jewish lady let her hair down in public, it was a sign of loose morals. But this did not stop Mary from expressing her feelings of what Jesus meant to her.
She did not acknowledge what other people would think. She did just what she needed to do. She was focused on that moment with God.
But that moment fit into the bigger picture. Her focus on Jesus meant that she was in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing for the right person. Mary didn’t know the bigger picture, Mary just did her part. She loved Jesus so much that nothing else mattered in that moment with Him but Him.
The cost of the oil didn’t matter, her interrupting the meal didn’t matter, her letting her hair down in public didn’t matter, her facing criticism didn’t matter, and the only thing that mattered was being with Jesus. Mary understood that you cannot put a price tag on your love for God. She expressed her love for Jesus and in turn prepared His Body for burial. In being obedient, Mary prepared Jesus to be sacrificed.
In the bigger picture, those steps taken in the first anointing that inspected the ankles and feet, then the second inspection that was announced He was without spot or blemish, was the fulfillment of scripture and tradition of preparing Lambs for their sacrifice.
Jesus was the sacrificial lamb sent by God that was prepared back in Genesis chapter 3. The scripture states that there will be enmity between thee and the woman and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head and thou shalt bruise his heel.
God spoke this curse to the serpent; and even in our judgement there is still mercy. God’s curse on the devil/serpent gave us hope. A hope in a Savior that will save us from our sinful nature. And the hope was prepared in the womb of Mary. That hope was prepared by the anointing for His sacrifice by Mary.
That sacrifice that Christ gave by willingly giving His life, provided a hope that we are not bound to hell but we can live, be saved and have eternal life in Christ! We celebrate His resurrection because His resurrection provides hope. Mary’s role was not diminished because she was a woman, in fact it made what she did more profound.
Her simple act of obedience prepared the sacrifice of our Savior and was part of God’s plan in His bigger picture for all of humanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.