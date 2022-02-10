February is here, and big red hearts are everywhere in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Besides nudging us to buy cards, chocolate and flowers, those big red hearts are also an excellent reminder to think about our heart health.
Here’s the bad news.
Heart disease remains the single greatest cause of death in the United States. The good news is that we have learned a great deal about how much power each of us has to reduce our risk.
So, let’s take the opportunity this month of big red hearts to think about what we can do to protect our hearts for many years to come.
The most significant risk factors that we can change include tobacco use, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar.
In addition, carrying around a few extra pounds and not getting enough physical activity each day are also risk factors under our control.
Finally, how we manage stress and our relations with others affect our wellbeing. Let’s look at those risk factors a little more closely.
TobaccoTobacco use is without a doubt one of the most harmful habits a person can have. There is no safe amount of tobacco. People who use tobacco can greatly improve their health by quitting as soon as possible. Those who do not use tobacco are better off never starting. Several programs help people stop using tobacco, and many of those are completely free.
Blood Pressure, Cholesterol and Blood SugarWe should know our numbers.
Blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar are important numbers that a medical provider can easily measure.
If a number is out of range, do something about it. If more than one number is high, acting becomes even more critical. Having more than one risk factor multiplies risk exponentially. In other words, having two risk factors more than doubles risk and having three risk factors way more than triples it. We can do many things to get our numbers into the normal range. A discussion with a medical professional can help determine which options are best.
The Tale of the TapeAnother substantial number to consider is our weight. This is especially true if we tend to carry extra weight around our mid-section. A belly more than 40 inches around for men increases our risk of developing many health problems, including heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, sleep apnea, and even some cancers.
For women, a measurement of more than 35 inches increases the risk for those problems. Adopting a heart-healthy eating style like the Mediterranean or DASH Diet and losing a few belt notches can go a long way toward improving heart health.
Motion is the PotionThe amount of physical activity a person gets each week is strongly associated with developing heart disease. The relationship is inverse. More physical activity is associated with less risk of heart disease and vice versa. The most sedentary people are at the greatest risk. In addition, this inverse relationship is particularly strong for physical activity that we choose to do rather than what we have to do at work. Simply choosing to take a brisk walk most days of the week can lower the risk of heart disease in proportion to the number of minutes spent walking. If walking is not possible, other activities can be beneficial. Current recommendations are to enjoy at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
Stay Cool
Stress is anything we perceive as a threat to the status quo. We’re creatures of habit, and we fall comfortably into our unique routines.
When something (or someone) interferes with that, we feel stressed. Life is unpredictable and stresses are unavoidable. However, how we respond to those stressors is up to us. Remaining cool despite life’s bumps in the road is a skill that you can learn through practice. Learn healthy actions that help relieve stress and practice those regularly. Don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional if stress remains a problem, as with any other medical condition.
Lean on OthersHow can we talk about heart health during the month of Valentine’s Day without talking about love and intimacy? It is very comforting to be close to someone we can fully trust and who we know has our best interest at heart. Those relationships don’t happen overnight. They require time, attention and work. Just like the best gardens, great relationships need to be nurtured.
Whether it’s with a spouse or a close friend, make time to build a positive relationship with another person.
W. Scott Black, MD, is a primary care sports medicine physician with Owensboro Health Medical Group Lifestyle and Sports Medicine.
