Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for one-in-four deaths every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. The most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease, which affects blood flow to the heart. Decreased blood flow can cause a heart attack, according to the CDC.
February is American Heart Month, which promotes ways to stay healthy and decrease any likelihood of developing heart disease, as well as raising awareness as who might be most at risk for heart disease.
Some key risk factors of heart disease, according Dr. Kerry Paape, an experienced heart and lung surgeon with Owensboro Health, include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, family history and tobacco use.
Those with diabetes and who are obese are also considered at-risk for developing heart disease.
“Risk factors for coronary artery disease are similar for men and women,” she said. “Pre-menopausal hormones are protective for women, and there are less heart attacks in younger women than in men of the same age. The risk equilibrates as women age.”
Risk for women, Paape said, can also be heightened during pregnancy.
“The hormone changes associated with pregnancy and childbirth influence risk factors for coronary disease in women,” she said. “The coronary arteries are somewhat more susceptible to injury — dissection, rupture — during pregnancy and childbirth. Blockages, per se, are not more common with pregnancy or childbirth.”
One of the biggest and most important mitigation steps an individual can take to mitigate risk for heart disease are lifestyle changes.
These might include a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables every day, regular exercise, cessation of smoking, weight control, stress reduction and taking prescribed medicines.
Anyone believing they could be at-risk for developing heart disease or experiencing symptoms of heart disease or a heart attack should seek medical care.
Symptoms of a heart attack might include mid-sternal chest pain or pressure, sometimes with radiation to the jaw, arms and back, according to Paape. Sometimes these symptoms are also associated with nausea, sweating or shortness of breath.
For women, the symptoms might be more subtle, Paape said.
“Women can have symptoms that are sometimes more subtle and, seemingly, easier to dismiss,” she said. “Progressive tiredness and generalized fatigue or depression can be symptoms of heart trouble in women. Neck and jaw discomfort may also signal heart trouble in women. The patient may be dismissive of these vague symptoms or they may seek dental, psychological or orthopedic care, rather than heart care.”
Paape joined Owensboro Health in 2020 with around 30 years experience, specializing in surgery.
She practiced for 14 years with the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Houma, Louisiana, a practice that thrived until Hurricane Katrina changed the landscape of healthcare in southern Louisiana.
After that, she helped rebuild a heart program in Pensacola, Florida, that had previously been closed, a program which is now flourishing.
Paape said helping her patients is rewarding. She is able to help change a person’s life, completely through her work.
“I have drawers full of thank you cards,” she said. “I’ve kept every single thank you card.”
Paape is board certified in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Her academic credentials include a three-year fellowship at Northwestern University in Chicago after a residency at the University of Utah Medical Center, where she performed heart and lung transplant research. She earned her undergraduate degree from Baylor University and her medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas.
