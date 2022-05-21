A good question to consider in this article is why do so many people refuse to deeply explore the Christian faith.
I believe we may find that answer in something G. K. Chesterton wrote in the last century.
Chesterton was a British author, journalist, biographer, philosopher, and Christian apologist. He was called the “Prince of Paradox.”
One of his paradoxes addresses the question as to why so few choose to follow Christ. Chesterton wrote these words about the Christian faith, “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.”
The words Jesus posed to His followers tell us why Christianity is found to be difficult and left untried by so many.
Jesus said this to those who had made the decision to follow Him, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:22-23). What Jesus is saying in this passage is that self-denial is essential for the Christian faith.
Vine’s Expository Dictionary of New Testament Words defines the Greek word for “deny” as “to deny oneself.” It is saying no to ourselves, our boastful pride, and the lusts of our flesh and eyes that tempt us and our self-indulgences.
Self-denial is saying no to things like substance abuse, sexual immorality, obesity, greed, avarice, materialism, hatred, prejudice, anger, and a whole host of other things.
How that relates to our following Jesus is seen in the words that come after Jesus’ statement “let him deny himself.” Jesus follows those words with “take up his cross daily, and follow me.”
The context for Jesus’ use of the cross is not the religious symbol it is seen as in our culture today. In Jesus’ day, the cross was a Roman instrument of death that was used to kill people in the cruelest way possible.
Those who heard Jesus tell them to take up their crosses must have understood that He was talking about putting to death those desires of their flesh through self-denial. Self denial is why Christianity is found difficult and left untried or abandoned by so many people today.
There is good news in deciding to follow Jesus though. The good news is there is help available to all who make the decision to follow Jesus.
What is it?
It is the transformation that occurs in us when we decide to follow Jesus Christ.
It is a transformation that occurs from the inside out.
It is a transformation made real by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit and our intake of God’s word.
It is a transformation that starts the process self-denial brings about.
It is a transformation all those who follow Jesus need to participate in for it will determine the degree and speed by which we mature as Christ followers.
Paul explained what that transformation entailed with these words; “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (2 Cor. 5:17). That verse can be broken down in sections that are easy for us to understand.
The first thing Paul tells us is that we have a position, which is being “in Christ.” Being “in Christ” means we have come to believe the Gospel, namely that Jesus died for our sins, was buried, and rose from the dead (see 1 Corinthians 15:1-3). Coming to faith in Christ brings to us the indwelling of the Holy Spirit (see Ephesians 1:13-14). The Holy Spirit works in us to reveal the truths about Jesus and His teachings which have been recorded in the Bible (see John 14:26).
The next thing we have according to 2 Corinthians 5:17 is His promise which is seen in our being a new creation. At the heart of our being a new creation is our spiritual rebirth which Jesus said was being born again (see John 3:1-8).
Our spiritual rebirth is best seen as a God consciousness. It is an awareness of His presence in us, with us, near us, all around us. Finally, 2 Corinthians 5:17 tells us that being in Christ starts a process in us.
Paul wrote this process was seen in old things passing away and new things replacing them. This process is seen in our being set apart (sanctified) from the things of this world to the things of God.
Our being set apart comes through the work of the Holy Spirit and our intake and application of God’s Word to our lives. All those things will manifest themselves in self-denial.
At the heart of all this is a transformed mind. Why is a transformed mind important? Proverbs 23:7 tells us that as we think in our hearts so are we. The context of that statement from Proverbs 23:7 is found in eating the bread and delicacies of a miser.
The miser tells us to “eat and drink” but his thinking and his heart hate our taking his food and drink. His real hope is that we will be sick and vomit up all the food and drink he gave us.
James Allen, in his 1902 book “As A Man Thinketh” helps us understand the power of our thoughts with these words: “Man is made or unmade by himself; in the armory of thought he forges the weapons by which he destroys himself; he also fashions the tools with which he builds for himself heavenly mansions of joy and strength and peace. By the right choice and true application of thought, man ascends to the Divine Perfection; by the abuse and wrong application of thought, he descends below the level of the beast. Between these two extremes are all the grades of character, and man is their maker and master.”
Paul writing in Romans 12:1-2 tells us why a transformed mind is essential with these words; “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”
Paul’s words echo Jesus’ challenge that all who come to Him in faith should deny themselves, take up their cross daily, and follow Him.
For Paul self denial and taking up the cross were seen in presenting ourselves to God as a living sacrifice where we deny ourselves the lusts of our flesh, eyes, and boastful lives. That self-denial is seen in a holiness that is acceptable to God and reasonable to us.
It is important to consider what Paul is writing in Romans 12.
Vine’s defines the Greek word for “conformed” as: “to make of like form with another person or thing, to render like.” Conformed carries the idea of being poured into a mold so you come out shaped exactly like the pattern of that mold. The mold Paul cautions us about is being conformed to this world.
Vine defines the Greek word for “world” there as “an age, a period of time; marked by spiritual or moral characteristics, or its fashion.”
As Christians, we are not to be shaped by this age or this system we live in which has as its foundation fame, fortune, power, and pleasure. The challenge here is non-conformity. That is made real for us through the practice of self denial. That is what being a living sacrifice, holy, and acceptable to God is all about. It starts in us with a new way of thinking and enhances our God consciousness.
What helps to transform our minds and counter conformity to the world are the things we received in salvation. There are three essentials in our salvation that work to transform our minds. First, our God consciousness transforms our thinking (see 1 Corinthians 1:26-31). Second, the presence of the Holy Spirit works to transform our minds (see 1 Corinthians 2:10-16). Finally, our intake of God’s Word works to transform our minds (see 2 Timothy 3:16-17)
Those three things work to help us deny ourselves, pick up our cross daily and follow Jesus. They transform us from the inside out. It starts when we, by faith, are positioned in Christ and are made a New Creation in Him.
They continue with our being set apart from this world through a life-long process where the old “us” passes away and the new “us” with a transformed mind comes into being. All of that works to prove the good and acceptable will of God.
The tragedy for a lot of people is they find the Christian call to self-denial difficult so they leave it untried.
It is a tragedy because in refusing to take that leap of faith they are denying themselves the things God has given us to aid with the transformation of our hearts and minds.
Gerry Otahal is a Fireside Ministries board of directors member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.