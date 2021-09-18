“A brother will betray his brother to death, a father will betray his own child, and children will rebel against their parents and cause them to be killed. And all nations will hate you because you are my followers. But everyone who endures to the end will be saved.” Matthew 10:21-22
How did we get here? Chaos at the speed of the information highway. Bowing your head in prayer for one thing, raising your head to find two new things for the prayer list.
And we are so divided, almost everything a Shakespearian comedy, or perhaps tragedy, “To mask or not to mask, that is the question?”
Most will agree, regardless of political affiliation, we are no longer united as a country. The red, white, and blue, has been replaced by red states and blue states, with some leaning purple.
Worst of all, in the 20 years since 9/11, our government has used our “safety” as an excuse to peel away one freedom after another, till eventually church can be non-essential. Remember, FEAR is not from God.
Did you know there are people around the world praying for the American church to awaken and assume its place of leadership and stand up for our religious liberties and personal freedoms? They recognize we are the world’s last bastion of freedom.
It will be hard to ever forget the desperate Afghan civilians running alongside the U.S. Air Force C-17 transport taxiing down the runway in Kabul, hoping to catch a ride on the massive plane, all trying to escape the Taliban.
This dramatic and unbelievable scene painfully reminded me of those jumping to their deaths out of the twin towers 20 years ago. It breaks my heart to see something that was said to be “right,” look so wrong. When do WE leave people behind?
Ismael Moyoto, CEO of Christian Brigades, describing the martyring of families in the underground church in Kabul, Afghanistan, moments after the Taliban took control of the capital city.
These are the last words spoken from a church member on the phone, “We feel your prayers because this supernatural boldness came over us and we were singing in the Spirit even the kids said mom we will not deny Jesus.”
While they were still on the phone, they heard screaming and gun shots.
My brothers and sisters in Christ, they are in the arms of Jesus.
The Bible tells us to not fear the man who can kill the body…
Some Christian news outlets see the American departure from the middle east as a vacuum filled by the Prophecy in Ezekiel 38. Israel, a people surrounded on every side, looks at the tumultuous American exodus and wonders will America answer when the shofar is sounded?
“We are pressed on every side by troubles, but we are not crushed. We are perplexed, but not driven to despair. We are hunted down, but never abandoned by God. We get knocked down, but we are not destroyed. Through suffering, our bodies continue to share in the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus may also be seen in our bodies. Yes, we live under constant danger of death because we serve Jesus, so that the life of Jesus will be evident in our dying bodies. So we live in the face of death, but this has resulted in eternal life for you.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-12 (NLT)
The devil knows his days are numbered; the clock is ticking. He is coming for us, yes, us. We must stand guard over our hearts! It is no time for us to put anything before our Savior Jesus Christ.
We must not bow before anything but our Lord. We must exchange our religious rituals for revival, our toleration of sin for His righteous anger! We should be grieved by sin, our country living like Sodom and Gomorrah, calling good evil and evil good.
One thing the Taliban never expected is that desperation draws people to God. Did you know Iran is the fastest growing Church in the world? It seems the Islamic government creates the ideal soil for a growing Church. So how do we help these people?
Individually, we should ask God to examine our hearts and open our eyes to unconfessed sin.
As a nation, we should pray against the demonic influence over our country to be stopped, brought down, and thrown into the pit of fire! Pray for the American Church to stand up, speak out, step off the sidelines, and get into the game.
We must allow the Holy Spirit to have His way with us and step into our God given purpose.
We must pray God’s protection for those in Afghanistan, especially His people at risk. We must pray for discernment for the brothers and sisters in this “hostile to Christian” land.
We must pray these Christians have at least one person each day to join in fellowship. We must pray for safe passage for Americans and those desiring to leave the country. We must pray that these Afghan Muslims will meet Jesus Christ and turn from their violent ways.
If not now, when? If not us, who?
As for me and my house, we are following Jesus forward in faith!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
