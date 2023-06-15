COOKBOOK DOM

Priscilla Baize, left, a Kentucky Medication Aide (KMA) at Cedarhurst of Owensboro, resident Donna Whitehouse and Winter Stelmach, Cedarhurst’s executive director, look on Wednesday through recipes inside the book “The Complete Book of Keto” inside the facility’s main lobby.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Cedarhurst of Owensboro, a local senior living community, has found a creative and tasty way to raise funds for a cause close to its residents’ hearts.

The organization is the process of compiling recipes from residents, their families and friends and staff members to create a cookbook to help its campaign for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

