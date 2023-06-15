Cedarhurst of Owensboro, a local senior living community, has found a creative and tasty way to raise funds for a cause close to its residents’ hearts.
The organization is the process of compiling recipes from residents, their families and friends and staff members to create a cookbook to help its campaign for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Priscilla Baize, a Kentucky Medication Aide (KMA), has been with the facility for a little over a year and said the idea to create a cookbook came about when she was planning some hands-on activities with those at the facility.
“We do a lot with the residents, and my beginning idea was once a month I was going to come in and (do something extra) and do some kind of activity with them,” she said.
The cookbook was initially going to be made simply to be used in-house among the residents and staff before Andrea McDonald, Cedarhurst’s director of sales, spoke to Baize about expanding on the idea and using it as a fundraiser to help support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s campaign — an initiative that is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is termed the “world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.” It will be held locally on Sept. 30 at Smothers Park.
“I’ve been just trying to get the word out and seeing where we can go with it,” Baize said.
Baize said the residents are fond of the food at Cedarhurst, but she feels the idea goes beyond sharing recipes.
“If you can get the residents talking about a recipe, that leads to life stories,” she said, “That was my main goal in the beginning, was just to kind of learn about them and to (spend some) time with them.”
While the recipes in the cookbook will be contributed by the staff and those that have a relationship with the residents, the public is invited to purchase copies of the book when it’s made available.
After announcing the initiative about a week ago, Baize said she’s already received orders for about six to seven books and hopes to see the request for orders grow.
And the announcement already has Cedarhurst’s community excited, Baize said.
“I’ve had (resident assistants) calling me, talking about: ‘This person who wants to order this. This person wants to submit this recipe,’ ” she said. “There was literally one RA who went door-to-door and was getting recipes for me.”
For the book, Baize is “looking for about 100” recipes, which will also include “tips, tricks and measurements” and will have a number of sections ranging from appetizers, beverages, main courses, sides, desserts and more.
The books will be on sale for $25.
For those interested in purchasing a cookbook, an order form can be acquired at the front desk at Cedarhurst, 1900 Pleasant Valley Road.
Order forms for the cookbook must be turned in no later than July 31.
The cookbooks have an expected production date of Sept. 30.
Baize said 100% of the book’s proceeds will go to Cedarhurst’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s campaign.
For more information, contact Baize at 270-645-7700.
