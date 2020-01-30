For more than 40 years, Patti’s 1880’s Settlement in Grand Rivers has been a treasured western Kentucky landmark and destination.
And after being closed for nearly two years because of a fire, the popular family-owned eatery, established by the Tullar family, has risen from the ashes, reopening Thanksgiving 2019.
Prior to the Feb. 5, 2018 fire, Ann Martin, Patti’s longtime spokeswoman, said the restaurant was attracting more than 300,000 people a year to a community of 350 residents.
“In December of 2017, we had 56,890 guests and that was one of the biggest months we’ve ever had,” Martin said. “That was just dining. That didn’t count the people who stayed (at the hotel) or just visited without dining.”
The fire, caused by electrical wires in an upstairs office of the restaurant, was mainly contained by firefighters.
Martin said much of the memorabilia and other keepsakes were saved, including the tables and 82 of the original 95 stained-glass windows from the old restaurant.
“It was mainly water damage; over a million gallons of water were used on the building,” Martin said. “We thought we were going to be able to save it; I was actually in the building four hours after the fire. But due to the amount of water and the age of the building and codes, it was just not where we could remodel. So it had to be taken down.”
The business had been there since 1977. Patti and Bill Tullar, along with their sons Chip and Michael Lee, started a hamburger and ice-cream parlor that was connected to a 6-unit hotel. The hotel portion was eventually converted into a sit-down restaurant.
Martin said Patti’s husband, Bill Tullar, sold insurance and would bring clients to the eatery.
“Patti loved to cook and Bill would bring people in all the time,” Martin said. “…And as people found out how well she cooked, the rooms inside the motel starting turning into dining rooms. That was what the former Patti’s was — a motel. … That’s why it had a lot of nooks and crannies, little hallways and an upstairs to one of her family rooms that was turned into a dining room. It was called the Top Room.”
The Tullars would add a second restaurant in 1990 but it, too, would later be turned into more dining space for Patti’s. Along with the restaurant, the Tullar family has expanded with a nearby 58-room hotel, a bed and breakfast and a campground for visitors.
The restaurant’s unique atmosphere combined with Patti Tullar’s tasty fare, which included her famous pork chop, has gained a large following over the decades.
Although the eatery continued to thrive under Chip Tullar, the fire was a major setback.
Once it was determined that the original Patti’s structure wasn’t salvageable, Martin said it wasn’t 100% certain that Patti’s restaurant would return from the fire.
“There were times we didn’t know if we were going to rebuild,” Martin said. “Chip just turned 70 and that’s a decision to make — whether to rebuild or to enjoy your life in retirement. But in honor of his mother, he just couldn’t let the story end.”
The entire Patti’s restaurant structure was removed and rebuilt from scratch.
Martin said the goal was to design the new restaurant as close to the original as possible, which included installing the identical carpet.
“Each of the dining rooms had its own name and we rebuilt those; we have the Rhinestone Room, the Rose Room, the Trophy Room and all of those rooms were built back as they were before,” Martin said. “… And when you put carpet there, the tables are the same; the same stained-glass windows set up like they were before; the same decorations as far as the memorabilia of Patti’s history … (customers) walk in here and they’re like, ‘I don’t know how you were able to pull it off, but it feels like Patti’s,’” Martin said.
Patti’s has a seating capacity of 385, serving 1,200 to 1,500 customers per day since reopening.
Martin said the menu is the same with the pork chop remaining the top seller. Patti’s sells an average of 2,654 pork chops per week or 138,000 annually.
Since reopening, it has been “full throttle” for the restaurant.
“Right now, nights and weekends are still pretty busy so reservations are recommended to avoid long wait times,” Martin said.
Patti’s is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 270-362-8844.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.