Grammy-winning Christian pop duo For King & Country will be performing at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 11, at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The show will include Christian musician Sean BE as the opening act.
For King & Country, which includes Australian-born brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. began finding its footing in the United States after moving to the Nashville area. They were initially known as Joel & Luke.
After signing with Warner Music Group and changing their name to For King & Country, the group found mainstream success with its debut record “Crave” in 2012, followed by “Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.” in 2014 — with the latter earning the duo a Grammy Award for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.”
Their most recent effort, “What Are We Waiting For?,” was released in 2022. It debuted and peaked at number 7 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album charts and No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian Albums chart.
Luke Smallbone anticipates the concert being a “very communal event” that he hopes all will enjoy and appreciate.
“I think (it’s about) making mostly lifetime memories with these folks,” he said. “... For us to come and be a part of making those memories I think is a treat to be grateful for.”
Regarding the night, Luke Smallbone wants the audience to experience optimism.
“I think our hope is that people walk around feeling hopeful — hopeful about their life, hopeful about the journey they’re on, hopeful for their souls (and) hopeful for their families,” he said. “... Maybe their circumstances don’t change, but their outlook does.”
Tickets are available online at owensborotickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by calling 270-297-9932.
