The only indication of the business Cycle Works is a small, metal sign hung loosely from the mailbox. Tim Banks is the owner of Cycle Works, a shop where he builds and repairs old motorcycles.
Banks, who is an Owensboro native, runs a small bike shop out off Kentucky 54, with bikes lined up both inside and out of his shed.
He started the shop 24 years ago then while at Daytona, racing a bike he made for himself; he sustained an arm injury that turned his focus solely on building and rebuilding bikes.
He said his riding history really made the move into building motorcycles a natural progression.
“My background has always been racing,” Banks said. “I worked at General Electric for 29, almost 30 years, being a machinist, so when I got hurt I started building bikes because that’s what it’s all about. It’s not about knowing about motorcycles; it’s about machine work, but I knew about motorcycles so it all went together.”
He said he works on all types of bikes, as they are all relatively alike.
“We do not discriminate against bikes,” Banks said. “If you can’t work on one bike, you can’t work on any bike. They’re basically all the same.”
He said he finds motorcycles in all sorts of ways, like in old barns, sometimes even in scrap condition, and he rebuilds them to race them to get a pedigree, a win, before selling them.
“That’s what the racing part is; we take them and win with them,” Banks said. “Most people can’t take a bike that’s been in a barn for 20 or 30 years and start riding it. It needs to be repaired, wheels replaced, motor rebuilt.”
Banks said that while he worked on motorcycles for himself and clients, he also built custom bikes for the Marine Corp, Breast Cancer Awareness, and others. For a while, he would take them on the road with him to places such as Daytona, Florida where he would set up shop for roughly 30 days, working on upwards of 50 bikes.
“For 20 years, that’s all I did was build bikes,” Banks said. “(I’d) travel all over the country doing bike rallies.”
When not on the road, he said, he averaged around 10 bikes a week.
Banks said he has dialed back searching for new clientele as of last year because his arm has healed enough to return to racing full time, but he is not above helping people with their bikes here and there as needed.
He said he is still a biker through and through and he continues to do the things he does through sheer love of the bikes.
“I just love motorcycles; I don’t mind helping people with their bikes,” Banks said. “I love racing my bikes. I love being around bikes so I’m the true biker. Bikers ain’t the guys with tattoos and vests; bikers are the guys who bikes no matter what.”
