Owensboro record collector Melinda Murphy has been able to turn a passion for collecting vinyl albums into a burgeoning YouTube channel that allows her to connect with fellow enthusiasts from across the globe.
“I discovered a whole vinyl community out there, tons of people,” she said. “It was a great way to meet new people and talk about music. That way I don’t have to bug my friends out here in the real world. I can talk to the people through YouTube.”
Today, her channel has 17,500 subscribers, and features videos with topics ranging from how not to get scammed to which pressings of an album sounds the best.
While her collection features about 2,000 vinyl albums today, Murphy said it was about 2017 before she really got serious about building up her collection.
“I was buying a few records, but I didn’t have a good turntable and my records were skipping and they didn’t sound good, so I kind of got away from it,” she said. “Then in 2017 for Valentines Day, my husband surprised me and got me a very nice turntable. That is when it really exploded for me.”
In that time, Murphy has built up an impressive collection of near-mint albums. Some of her favorites include Van Halen, Bob Dylan and The Beatles.
Murphy pulls out what she says is the rarest album in her carefully curated collection, a copy of the infamous 1966 Beatles album “Yesterday and Today.” While at first glance the album doesn’t appear to be too controversial. The cover photo features John, Paul, George and Ringo with a large steamer trunk against a white background, but there is more to the story than meets the eye.
“For that particular album, they had just done a really weird photoshoot and the Beatles were getting board with these type of album covers, so they wanted to do something different,” Murphy said. “This photographer brought in these plastic baby dolls, meat and they had the butcher smocks.”
Known as the “butcher cover,” the original album artwork left the public shocked, and the albums were pulled from store shelves. While the majority of the albums covers were destroyed, some record plants had other ideas.
“A couple of plants had an idea, let’s save some money and just keep these and let’s just paste over the picture,” she said. “That is what this is.”
Murphy said that she has seen some changes in the vinyl industry since she began seriously collecting, especially when it comes to cost of the albums.
“There are a lot of great things that are going on, but it is also some negatives, like the price has increased, which makes my record collection more valuable, but also the records I am seeking are also more expensive,” she said.
A prime example of this is the classic 1977 album “Rumors” by Fleetwood Mac.
“In 2017, it was much easier to get Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album than it is today,” Murphy said. “It used to be like a $3 record and now it is a $20 record.”
Murphy said that while she has been a serious record collector for about five years now, her love of the format goes back to childhood.
“When I was about 4 years old, my parents separated and one of the things I think kind of helped me get over that, and get past that, was I would go in the living room, where my mom had this big console stereo,” she said. “And I would play her records all the time and just have a good time. I remember I would dance to the fast songs, and then when something would slow down, I would pick up an album cover and look at it so I always loved the format.”
When CDs became the new and desired music format during the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Murphy said it just wasn’t the same.
“I loved the album covers with the big art, I loved reading the lyrics and seeing the pictures,” she said. “After vinyl was kind of retired and cassettes and CDs came in, I have always felt like something was missing, it just didn’t feel as good.”
Murphy said her best advice for those just getting into the record collecting hobby is to not get in too deep to fast financially.
“I would say they have to start out slower because of the prices,” Murphy said. “Do not get yourself into debt buying these records. All these really cool reissues come out, some really good things that sell out really fast, don’t get too caught up in that. Some of it is part of the fun but have a budget and just don’t overspend.”
