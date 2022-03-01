Calesta “Callie” Day will headline a concert at 7 p.m. March 10 at Young Auditorium at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Dr. Lisa Clark, associate professor of music at KWC, knows Day personally, with both being members of the American Spiritual Ensemble.
“We’re thrilled and we’re honored to be able to host somebody like her, who I consider, a once-in-a-generation artist …,” Clark said. “She’s so unique. There’s nobody like her …. The way that she sings is so incredibly unique. You don’t even have the words to convey. It’s one of those things that you have to experience it to really understand.”
Day’s rendition of Moses Hogan’s “Hear My Prayer” became popular on the internet, amassing more than 5.5 million views before achieving mainstream attention after being featured on the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent.”
Day’s televised performance of “Up to the Mountain” received standing ovations from judges Howell Mandell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell and guest judge Jay Leno.
Clark said that Day has performed and has taught master classes at KWC before while Day has also performed at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Day holds an associate of arts in voice performance from Sinclair Community College, a bachelor of music degree in voice performance from Bowling Green State University and a master of arts degree in education with a music concentration from the University of Dayton, the Atlanta native and multi-genre singer made her professional operatic debut in “Play” with the Opera National de Paris while she’s also performed with the Miami University Opera, Cincinnati Opera and Bowling Green State Opera along with opera companies throughout the United States, Europe and Central America.
The concert will also feature performances from the KWC Gospel Choir, led by music education major Tracy McGee ’24.
The choir will also collaborate with Day on some songs throughout the concert.
“The gospel choir is excited to have the opportunity to work with an artist like Callie,” Clark said.
“I think that people are in for such a treat,” Clark said. “...I think that people are going to be uplifted, I think they’re going to be moved, I think they’re going to be inspired. And I think they’re going to be able to feel all of the joy that she has in sharing the gifts she’s been given by God.”
Tickets can be purchased by calling 270-315-1416, at kwc.edu/callieday or at the door. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Anna Lake at 270-315-1416 or annala@kwc.edu.
