Zack Edwards and Angel Hollier are living better lives since spending years battling addiction.
While they come from different backgrounds, states and circumstances, they share a common thread — Friends of Sinners, an Owensboro faith-based recovery center.
They are among 50 clients — 15 women and 35 men — who spend a year, on average, committing to sobriety with a Christian-focused program that includes Bible studies, counseling and attending church services.
Edwards, a 30-year-old Bowling Green native, said his addiction to painkillers began after having his jaw broken during a fight he got into while serving in the Marines.
“I knew I was missing something,” Edwards said. “I grew up in church, but I kind of strayed away. I finally got to my low point in my life to where that everything I tried didn’t work. And it was my mom’s faith that showed me what I was missing, which was Jesus.”
Edwards sought out a faith-based recovery center. He started in a short-term facility but realized he needed longer than a month.
“I went in thinking I had a drug problem, but it was more of a sin problem,” he said. “…So to continue my journey, to get more grounded and to have a good foundation, that’s why I came to Friends of Sinners.”
Hollier, 52, grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was part of a family drug abuse cycle.
At age 14, she was shot and prescribed painkillers.
“That’s where my addiction started, and I’ve pretty much been struggling ever since,” Hollier said.
In 2009, Hollier moved to Owensboro and was introduced to heroin. She spent the next 10 years hooked on the highly-addictive drug.
She stayed “in and out of trouble” with the law, which included felonies.
Hollier said she completed two court-ordered rehab programs but relapsed.
“I couldn’t let go of that addict mentality,” she said.
But when she decided to commit to getting clean again, she was told about FOS by a friend and entered the program on May 16, 2022.
“I knew of God, but I didn’t know what it meant to have a relationship with God,” she said.
Edwards graduated from FOS’ program last June and has transitioned into his own place. He works at the Owensboro YMCA.
Edwards said he’s going through the process of trying to become a firefighter and that he’s been open about his past during the interviews.
“Addicts are perceived as people who need help, but we all need help; we’re all broken in some form or fashion,” Edwards said.
Jessica Lee, FOS program director, said it means a lot to witness the clients flourish in both life and their Christian journey.
“For me, it’s proof of God’s faithfulness,” Lee said. “I was in the program also and graduated. So I get to have a front-row seat watching men and women come to Christ and live out what Christ has planned for them.”
Hollier will graduate from the program this spring and has already been offered a job as house mother of the FOS women’s house.
“I don’t feel like I’m an addict anymore,” Hollier said. “I feel like I’m a child of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.