For Joe Welsh, director of Friends of Sinners, fundraising has always been part of the job.
Since its founding, FOS has been a faith-based drug and alcohol treatment center that doesn’t receive any government funding or insurance payments for its services.
Throughout the year, FOS holds various fundraisers, but the two that make the biggest difference are the fall banquet and the “Gideon’s 300: Less is More Project,” which is about to launch.
And because FOS is rooted in Biblical teachings and principles, Welsh said it’s been the community’s financial generosity that has allowed the program to grow and impact the lives of both men and women who have battled addiction.
“There’s a lot of places that give people second chances in town,” Welsh said. “But what separates us is that we’re Christ-centered — it’s Jesus,” Welsh said. “I think that is something that not only people in the community may support, but also our clients seek us out because of that.”
Two of those clients — Nathan Moseley and Jason Shirel — have tried secular treatment centers in their attempts to overcome addiction.
Moseley, 24, said he grew up in Owensboro and was introduced to drugs at age 14.
“My cousin is alumni here, and once I saw what Friends of Sinners did for him, it was something I wanted,” said Moseley, who entered FOS on July 7, 2021.
Moseley said being “pointed in the direction of Christ” has made a difference for him.
“For the past three years, I’ve missed out on my daughter’s life; I’ve broken bridges with a lot of family members,” Moseley said. “But now my relationship with my daughter is being restored, and all my family members trust me.”
Shirel, 49, has been drug free for the past 18 months — the longest he’s gone since he started using at age 16.
“What’s making a difference for me is giving my life to God,” said Shirel, who entered FOS on Jan. 10. “I’ve learned a lot through this staff and brotherhood.”
In July 2020, Shirel was arrested on drug and other charges. While he was in jail, Shirel said his mother, sister and grandmother passed away from various health issues, and he was unable to attend their funerals.
“All they wanted me to do was get help,” said Shirel, who grew up in Rockport, Indiana.
To ensure FOS clients continue their recovery, there’s an ongoing effort by Welsh to maintain funding.
It was 2016 that Welsh introduced the Gideon’s fundraiser as a way to donate to Friends of Sinners via mailing a check or giving through the organization’s website — friendofsinner.org.
“A few years ago, I was struggling with fundraising ideas and desperate to figure out how to raise the money needed to fulfill the Friends of Sinners mission and keep the doors open,” Welsh said. “I spent all my time and energy looking for that one idea or event that would solve our fundraising problem. I thought I needed to come up with a huge fundraising event.”
Welsh said he was inspired by the Old Testament story of Gideon, found in Judges 7:7-8. In that Biblical account, Gideon is instructed by God to take 300 soldiers and face the 135,000 Midianite army. And it was Gideon’s faith and obedience to God, Welsh said, that led to the defeat of the Midianites, despite the overwhelming odds.
The original idea was to raise $30,000 by receiving a $100 donation from 300 people willing to help the clients — men and women — overcome addiction.
FOS surpassed its fundraising goal in 2018 and 2019, but the pandemic derailed it to the point that it generated less than half of the goal — $12,779 — in 2020.
After the COVID-19 experience that caused a significant drop in donations, the decision was made to take a different approach to the Gideon’s fundraiser.
Instead of asking specifically for a $100 donation, Welsh said it’s about “trusting God” to provide and lead donors to whatever amount they can give.
“We nearly doubled our $30,000 goal last year,” said Welsh, adding that $59,552 was raised.
Since starting Gideon’s, Welsh said it’s been the personalized notes attached to the checks that let him know that FOS is making a difference.
“Having those letters or a card with a personal touch has really been a faith builder for me,” Welsh said. “It really encourages us to do what we do because … even without COVID we can get discouraged. We’re in a hard line of work, and there’s probably as much failure as there is success.
“For me, it’s having someone who doesn’t even know me or Friends of Sinners send us a check and a prayer that means a lot.”
Welsh added that he is available to come speak to churches or organizations about the “Gideon’s 300: Less is More Project.”
“We may raise more money at the banquet, but we have more people who participate in Gideon’s than any other fundraiser,” Welsh said. “It’s really cool to see the community coming together to support this project.”
To donate to the Gideon’s fundraiser, checks can be mailed to 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or donations can be submitted online at www.friendofsinner.org.
