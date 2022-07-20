Contessa Orr began her tenure as superintendent of Muhlenberg County Schools on July 1.
Orr said she chose to make the move because the students and community in Muhlenberg County are similar to those in Todd and Logan counties.
“I know a lot about Muhlenberg County because there are a lot of connections with Todd and Logan counties,” she said. “I just felt like it was a great opportunity.”
Orr began her journey as an educator in Todd County as a special education teacher from 1998 to 2001. She said her passion for that grew from watching the people around her teach her disabled brother.
“I saw how they were helping him and, in turn, helping our family,” she said. “That’s what led me to want to be a special education teacher.”
From 2001 to 2002, Orr worked in Logan County as an assistant principal and guidance counselor, then focused on being the assistant principal from 2002 to 2006. Orr returned to Todd County in 2007, where she served as a principal until 2015, when she became the director of federal programs. She became the chief academic officer in Todd County in 2016, the role she held until accepting the superintendent position.
With school starting back Aug. 10, Orr said she is excited to get into classrooms and talk to students.
“I want to know what they like about Muhlenberg schools and what they want to see changed,” she said. “I feel like a lot of time the student voice is overlooked, but they’re so important to making a change and what that change would need to look like.”
Orr said she’s going to be taking it slow on instituting changes this year. She wants to start by talking to those in the community and within the schools to see what needs to be focused on. However, she does have an idea of what she would like to begin working toward.
“I want to start by focusing on economic development and helping students decide what they might want to do after graduation,” she said. “I want us to help make them successful in taking those pathways and maybe even bring them back to the county.”
Orr said she wants to begin looking at what is needed to help students foster different pathways and how to expose them to as many career and community opportunities before they leave high school.
“We have to make the learning experiences relevant to them, to capture and engage the students and make them want to be at school,” she said. “I have some ideas already about how to focus more on the individual child and their needs rather than on a state test score.”
Orr’s two children, Aaron and Abigial, have been two of her biggest motivators when working at a district level.
“Watching them progress through the school system and seeing their differences and what worked and what didn’t work for them helps me want to start looking at how to do schools differently,” she said. “One may be stressing over getting an ‘A’ while another could not care less about being at school. It’s helped me to look at school differently.”
With the motivation of her children and her experience in education, Orr said she is an advocate for student engagement and the skills students will need to be successful in their careers.
“My main focus is always to do what’s best for the kids,” she said, “so any time I approach a decision or change, it’s always going to be with that focus.”
