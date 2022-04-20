Since the beginning of this school year, Foust Elementary School has decreased its number of students needing math interventions by more than 41%.
The school purchased a program this year called i-Ready, an online assessment and instruction program that provides interventions and enrichment for all students. Foust teachers researched and requested the program, which cost $16,590, in place of the traditional COMPASS testing system the school had used for years, Foust Principal Beth Blandford said.
“Students weren’t as engaged in COMPASS testing as they had been before,” she said. “So our teachers approached us and said, ‘We would like to try something different, that we feel the kids are tuned out on COMPASS. and it’s not engaging them and making the movement we want to see.’ ”
The program, i-Ready, has been yielding great results. So much so that the school, which originally only bought the i-Ready math program, recently purchased the i-Ready reading program.
Specifically this school year, Blandford and other educators suspected that second-grade students would need the most assistance. The first i-Ready assessments at the beginning of the school year confirmed that. About 49% of second-grade students were in need of additional educational support and interventions in math, and 52% were in need of additional support in reading.
To put that in perspective, Blandford said, having about 20% of students in need of math and reading interventions is considered “the norm.”
Foust educators made a commitment to teach grade-level content instead of focusing on student gaps. They did a big push to make sure they didn’t get caught up on what students were missing, but focused on how they could supplement their instruction with interventions.
“We didn’t want to just say, ‘Well, they missed so much first grade, let’s just re-teach them first grade content in second grade,’ ” she said. “We are teaching them second grade content.”
And that approach is working.
Students have worked with the i-Ready math program since the beginning of the school year. When they started, about 92% of all students were in need of interventions. That has decreased to about 54%. Blandford did not have available the specific second-grade data, but she said all indicators point to decreases in interventions.
“Kids actually do enjoy the program, and it is really yielding results for us,” she said. “We find that it’s worth it. If it’s moving kids (in the right direction), then it’s worth it.”
Matt Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, said the school system has been focused on Foust this year to see how students handled the new program. He said the school system has used the MAP and COMPASS testing programs for a long time, and this is a different approach.
“Foust has given us that different look,” he said. “The whole district now has eyes on Foust and eyes on i-Ready to see if it might be a better alternative.”
He said district leadership hasn’t made a decision yet about whether or not to purchase the program district-wide, “but we are looking at it.”
