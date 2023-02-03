Owensboro native and hip-hop artist Franklin Embry is looking to bring something new to the RiverPark Center stage with “Frank and Friends” at 7 tonight.

The show, which will consist mostly of hip-hop music, will include sets by Embry, Charlie Farley, Dedrick Royce (also known as “the TikTok Dad Rapper”) and DJ Cannon Banyon.

