Owensboro native and hip-hop artist Franklin Embry is looking to bring something new to the RiverPark Center stage with “Frank and Friends” at 7 tonight.
The show, which will consist mostly of hip-hop music, will include sets by Embry, Charlie Farley, Dedrick Royce (also known as “the TikTok Dad Rapper”) and DJ Cannon Banyon.
Musicians Dan Hall and Zach Jennings will also play acoustic sets.
Embry started working initially as a disc jockey before becoming an artist, and said he appreciates how Owensboro has embraced the genre over the years.
“The bar scene back in the early 2000s, it was hard to get gigs as a DJ,” he said, “and when they did hire you, the bar owners would be like, ‘No, we don’t want a bunch of hip-hop.’
“Seeing that the RiverPark is doing (this), it puts a smile on my face.”
Growing up, Embry said that hip-hop was “the music that spoke to me as a kid.”
“I don’t know why hip-hop pulled me in, but it did,” he said. “I was always into hip-hop.”
In the late 90s, Embry started going to raves and got interested in the house and electronic dance music scene, which got him into pursuing a career as a DJ.
However, the choice of venues to perform at were slim at the time.
“There was no place in Owensboro to play that kind of music, at all,” he laughed. “So then I started deejaying more rap music.”
Eventually, Embry paired up with Royce — who Embry’s been best friends with for 30 years — and began producing and engineering music.
The idea of being a rapper himself still wasn’t a thought, Embry said, but began to dive into the world as an artist as Royce slowed down on making music after getting married and starting a family.
In terms of the sound Embry decided to pursue, he was persuaded by country rap music; particularly pointing out Colt Ford and Brantley Gilbert’s 2011 track “Dirt Road Anthem,” which eventually became a hit for country musician Jason Aldean.
“I was like, ‘That’s me. I can do that,’ ” he said. “... I was at this point … where it was like (either) give up music because I wasn’t making a living with it … or (try) this country rap thing as one last hurrah.”
After releasing the record “Bourbon Broads and Beats” in 2014, Embry worked as a tour DJ for the duo Twang and Round and eventually began to share the stage with other known names such as Jelly Roll, Upchurch, The Lacs, Struggle Jennings, Big Smo, Rehab and Nappy Roots.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I never thought it would happen.”
But Embry decided after a show in September 2021 to focus on other parts of his life.
“My whole brand — being from Kentucky — I was a big partier and a big drinker, so my whole brand was based around bourbon,” he said, “... and it basically got to the point where my drinking had become a problem.”
As of Thursday, Embry celebrated 16 months sober and tonight’s show will be his first in over a year.
Embry’s material will be a slight change of pace compared to what he’s been known for.
“I’ve really come back and been trying to rebrand myself, and be more motivational,” he said. “... My thought process when I go into writing a song now is to help listeners get through any struggles they’re going through today.”
Embry said the show is for all-ages and will include a number of different sounds.
“We love music, and I wanted a little bit of everything,” he said.
And his hope with the show is simple.
“I just want people to come out and have a good time,” Embry said. “That’s just all it is.”
Tickets are available at riverparkcenter.org or can be purchased by calling the box office at 270-687-2770.
