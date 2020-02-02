Life handed Melissa Logsdon a lemon in 2014, when her young son suffered a traumatic brain injury.
But she turned it into lemonade, creating Free Your Mind, Body and Soul Wellness, 2845 W. Parrish Ave., in April 2018.
Float therapy helped her son with muscle therapy, she said.
So, Logsdon decided to create a business that offered the service to others.
“This type of therapy is all over the place in Winter Park, Florida,” she said last week. “The only places near Owensboro were two to three hours away. And all that travel negated the benefits of the sessions.”
The floating pods, which resemble something from a science fiction movie, are filled with water and 1,000 pounds of magnesium sulfate.
“You’re completely weightless,” Logsdon said. “There’s no sound, no lights, no nothing.”
She said, “We all need to unplug from time to time. I urge people to do three sessions before they decide whether to continue.”
Logsdon, said, “Some students come to relax before a test. A lot of pregnant women find pain relief. You’re completely weightless. They say it helps with PTSD, too.”
She said, “The temperature of the water is about the same as the temperature of your skin. After awhile, you don’t feel the water.”
Logsdon said, “After I saw how much it helped my son, I thought that other people could benefit, too. But starting a business is a big step.”
But she said, “I ran into the manufacturer (of the pods) at Holiday World. I said, ‘Well, there’s your sign’.”
So far, Logsdon said, business has been good — mostly because of word-of-mouth from her clients.
“The pods have been around a long time,” she said. “But people are looking at holistic and alternative therapy more these days.”
Logsdon offers three free sessions for retired veterans, first responders and people with special needs.
But float therapy isn’t all she offers.
There’s infrared sauna, which puts people in a shower-like chamber for 30 minutes with heat up to 158 degrees to penetrate joints, muscles and tissue, she said.
“We recommend that people start at 120 degrees and work their way up,” Logsdon said.
There’s also Myofascial release, ionic food detox, dry body brushing, a chi machine and whole-body vibration.
With the various services, Logsdon said, “I’ve had clients from four days old to 93.”
The business is in Audubon Plaza across West Parrish Avenue from Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
