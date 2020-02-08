Since becoming the pastor of Third Baptist Church in June 2017, the Rev. Micah Spicer has taken a measured approach when it comes to change.
Spicer was 28 when he was hired, and even now at 31, he’s balancing his millennial generation that was raised on progress and technology with a church that was established in 1896.
“I’ve always heard the dying words of a church were ‘we’ve never done it that way before,’ ” Spicer said. “A church like this, that’s as established and as old as this one, that has a history, has a lot of tradition — many of which are good. But when you end up doing things just because that’s the way we’ve always done them, I do think it’s good to have fresh eyes and a fresh approach.”
One of the traditions that Spicer broke was no longer sitting within the chancel, which is the area reserved for the clergy and choir.
Instead, Spicer said he prefers sitting with the congregation when he’s not speaking or preaching behind the pulpit.
“For me, that’s an issue of intentionality to let the people know in the community that I’m a member of the congregation first and foremost,” Spicer said. “So there’s no difference between me and them in that sense. I’m not going to sit up there at arm’s length and be perceived as being distant to them.”
And from a technology standpoint, Spicer started live streaming Sunday services through Facebook and produces a weekly podcast called “Scripture and Spice,” bringing on church members and other local ministers as guests to discuss biblical topics.
“It usually complements my preaching for that Sunday,” said Spicer about the podcast. “... I think of it as a commentary on the Bible just in a new way.”
Prior to moving to Owensboro, Spicer, a Graves County native, was pastoring First Baptist Church in Fort Thomas, a town bordering the Kentucky and Ohio state line near Cincinnati.
Spicer said being closer to his and his wife’s families was one reason for relocating, and that Third Baptist itself was the right fit for both the Spicers and the church membership.
“We liked the Cincinnati area but we didn’t get to make it home to see our families very much; this made that more feasible,” Spicer said. “And another thing is that we were really comfortable with this church theologically.”
With Third Baptist, 527 Allen St., being an urban church near Owensboro’s downtown core, community outreach and serving the less fortunate — priorities for Spicer — are facilitated.
Every Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Third Baptist hosts a free community meal.
“Sometimes we have 100 people here and sometimes we have 30 to 40 here,” Spicer said. “It’s people from the community; people who may be transient by (the church) being next door to the (Owensboro Transit System) bus stop.”
Third Baptist has also begun what it calls the Payday Loan Rescue Ministry to help anyone who has become overwhelmed by debt accumulated by using payday loan services.
Spicer said it’s a “predatory” type of lending because it usually attracts low-income people who are subjected to an annual interest rate of 400%, with finance charges ranging from $15 to $30 to borrow $100.
“They get somebody who just needs 100 bucks for something and they get them in that hook, and then they become hooked in that debt trap,” Spicer said.
Third Baptist has set up an application and interview process for its Payday Loan Rescue Ministry, which is open to anyone in the community.
Spicer said the church has partnered with Audubon Federal Credit Union in an effort to pay off the high-interest payday loan in return for a significantly lower-interest loan of less than 3%.
“We back them, we do the interviews and we do some (budget) coaching,” said Spicer about helping those who have applied. “We look at their finances and try to help them learn so they don’t make the bad decision of getting into that kind of situation again.”
Another emphasis for Spicer is hospitality, which involves updating part of the 90,000-square-foot church.
The church is preparing to replace 131 of its windows as well as redoing its cafeteria and adding new TVs in all of its classrooms.
“What was nice in 1950 or 1960 might not be nice today; and what was nice when the family life center was built in the 90s may not be fresh and appealing today, which has caused us to push forward with a really big remodeling project,” Spicer said. “... Being hospitable is more than just shaking hands. It’s making sure your facility is nice, attractive and kept up to date.”
