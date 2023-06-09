The rock band Retro Shock and a Nicky Hayden tribute motorcycle ride will be among the highlights of Friday After 5 today, June 9.
Retro Shock will headline the Jagoe Homes Main Riverfront Live Stage from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The Hayden memorial ride will be begin at 6:09 p.m. (in honor of his racing number — 69) at the statue of Hayden in front of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Riders can start lining up at the statue at 4:30 p.m., and there will be a ceremony at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Tom Watson and Hayden’s family. The ride will go to the grave sites of Nicky and Earl Hayden, his father, where a short ceremony will be held before they head back to the convention center, said Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grill.
After the ride, everyone is welcome at Lure Seafood and Grill for the charity night, where bourbon bottles will be sold, as well as beer and a silent auction for previous year’s bottles.
“A couple years ago, the idea came up amongst some friends to honor Nicky Hayden by doing a bourbon barrel pick,” Skiadas said. “We didn’t know how it would go over, but we managed to raise, in one day, $43,000 our first year. Last year we saw over $80,000, and this year I’d love to see over six figures, but we won’t know until the money comes in.
The entire Hayden family is actively involved in the celebration. Nicky’s father helped organize the event before his passing.
“I’ll never forget how happy he was to see everyone celebrate Nicky and remembering him and honoring him,” Skiadas said. “The Hayden’s goal is to continue his legacy and honor how giving he was and how much he cared about Owensboro and Daviess County. He always looked out for kids, he did a ton of work with Make-A-Wish, and also just quietly did a whole lot in our community that went under the radar.”
The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation’s mission to help charities in the community.
“It’s a great way for us to honor and remember Nicky in a way that he would’ve loved,” Skiadas said. “We’re getting people out on motorcycles, and it’s a quiet, nice remembrance. It’s pretty cool to watch. It’s a really special community event, so it’s kind of an annual reunion at this point.”
The first annual Nicky and Earl Hayden Memorial dirt track motorcycle race will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Daviess County Fairgrounds, 6191 KY 54, Philpot.
“I was around Nicky in passing, and I went to some parties at Victory Lane when I was a kid. I always enjoyed watching him and his brothers race,” Skiadas said. “Then I got to know Nicky more about a decade ago, when he would be home for the holidays. We had a few really nice nights where we sat and played board games at Gambrinus and stuff like that; he was just an awesome guy, super low-key, very humble and nice as can be.”
Retro Shock will be playing a mix of classic and current rock songs.
“We’ve been around since 2009, and we focus mainly on songs that get people up to dance,” saod Michael Dawson, singer and guitarist for Retro Shock. “We try to hit some songs that aren’t played very often by other bands.”
This will be Retro Shock’s fourth year on the main stage, after having already played previously on the “batwing” stage.
“(The audience can expect) some lively upbeat music, almost every song is danceable, whether fast or slow, a good clean quality sound, and hopefully an entertaining performance,” Dawson said. “Hopefully, if somebody is looking for a family-friendly band to play at a party or a venue, that we would be considered for that and that people would want us to return again for Friday After 5 in the future.”
