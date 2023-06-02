The third week of the Friday After 5 series of concerts will showcase the Owensboro Symphony with Rockapella, Al Green and the Hard Times, WBKR Fight Nights, Cam Thompson and Kalico, First and Main, and the River City Bike Expo with a historic explosion of entertainment on Friday, June 2, from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
The Owensboro Symphony with Rockapella will perform as the headliners of the event from 6 to 8:30 p.m., performing at the Atmos Amphitheater.
“We actually just completed our 57th season here in Owensboro,” Gwyn Payne, the chief executive officer for Owensboro Symphony, said. “[...] The mission of the Owensboro Symphony is to create meaningful and imaginative performances that create memorable experiences for everyone in the region. Our goal is to reach all the citizens of the city, whether they pay to come to a concert at the river park, or they can come and watch us live on the riverfront at no charge.”
Fridays After 5 provides a perfect environment for people to experience the orchestra, in a fun, relaxed setting, Payne said.
“We have actually contracted the group Rockapella, and they will be performing with the orchestra,” Payne said. “Rockapella [is] a five-man vocal group. A lot of times they do acapella performances, but then they also have some awesome performances they’ve done with other orchestras across the country, and they do all kinds of fun, up-beat songs.”
Rockapella had made their fame in the 90s, by performing in the Carmen Sandiago TV show, along with touring all over the world.
“I think there’s a great collaboration because we haven’t had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with Friday After 5 before,” said Troy Quinn, the music director and conductor. “[...] I think we’re looking forward to bringing the music to the people. We’re hoping to have thousands of people here, and a free event for the Owensboro community to find a gem in a world-class orchestra right in their own backyard.”
The event will be a “summer salute,” with a casual atmosphere with a tinge of patriotism, dance music, classical music, fiddle music, and a wide variety of others. Rockapella will perform some of their hits from over the years in conjunction with the Owensboro Symphony.
“The Owensboro Symphony has so much to offer that people don’t realize how enjoyable and fun it can really be,” Payne said.
On the Jagoe Homes Main Riverfront Live Stage, Al Green and the Hard Times will perform their high-energy, feel-good romp of classic blues, R&B, rock and roll, and a little bit of country band.
“{We’re] looking forward to bringing the energy that the band brings to a new crowd,” said Steve Eagon, lead guitarist and one of the songwriters in Al Green and the Hard Times. “[...] The reason that this band has been together for 20 years is because we bring a live show that’s not seen very often. There’s a lot of improvisation, there’s familiar songs but there’s also original material that people are going to experience.”
In addition to his duties as the lead guitarist, Eagon also handles the booking, songwriting. The Nashville-based band started off with them just getting together and playing, and has evolved over time into writing songs, putting out CDs, and booking the band, getting out and playing, Eagon said.
“What we’re most excited about is [Al Green bringing] his energy to as many people as possible; the man has more charisma, more energy as a frontman, than about anybody they’ll ever see,” Eagon said. “[...] He can look out into a sea of five thousand people, and make it feel like you’re the only person there watching. That’s what he has the capability of doing, and he’s done that over the years, [...] he’s a master at pulling you in and telling stories, as band members, we feed off of that.”
Al Green and the Hard Times have been around for 20 years, released two albums, played at the world-renowned Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi, played several shows in Nashville, and at several private events, with this being their first time at Friday After 5.
“[The audience] is going to take away a memorable evening of roots music, that’s blues-based rock and roll, and hopefully, they can leave whatever they’ve dealt with that week,” Eagon said. “As musicians in this band, we play to escape what we do during the week, in our personal lives, in our day jobs, and all those things. When we get on that stage, that’s our three hours to leave it all behind, and that’s what we want the listener to experience; we want them to leave whatever they’ve dealt with in the past week behind for three hours and go on a journey with us.”
Al Green and the Hard Times have been selected to play at the WC Handy festival in Henderson on July 16, following their Friday After 5 performance.
“We travel wherever we need to go to keep playing, to keep the music going,” Eagon said. “We’re just looking forward to coming up Friday and doing our thing.”
At the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., First and Main will perform, followed by Friday Night Fight auditions beginning at the Ruoff Party Stage, followed by Cam Thompson from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be really fun, really up-beat, just a real interactive concert experience,” Payne said. “[...] I want to let people know that this is a very family-friendly event, and I want people to know to bring lawn chairs, to bring blankets. There’s going to be plenty of room to spread out in the amphitheater, and just be able to relax and enjoy the concert.”
Friday After 5 will be along the Owensboro Riverfront, with the street fair along Veterans Boulevard, Frederica Street, St. Elizabeth Street, Locust Street, with Jays Good Grub and Dippin Dots at the back of the Convention Center.
Music performances will be at the Atmos Amphitheater Grass Area, the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage, Ruoff Party Stage at the Convention Center, and Jagoe Homes main stage at the Holiday Inn Riverfront.
Free street parking will be available, with the parking structure between St. Elizabeth and Locust, 2nd and 3rd providing two hours of free parking, with $2 payments after two hours, and the Convention Center parking lot will be available.
