The third week of the Friday After 5 series of concerts will showcase the Owensboro Symphony with Rockapella, Al Green and the Hard Times, WBKR Fight Nights, Cam Thompson and Kalico, First and Main, and the River City Bike Expo with a historic explosion of entertainment on Friday, June 2, from 5 to 11:30 p.m.

The Owensboro Symphony with Rockapella will perform as the headliners of the event from 6 to 8:30 p.m., performing at the Atmos Amphitheater.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com.

