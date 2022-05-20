Friday After 5 returns this evening for its 26th season.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, is looking forward to the new season coupled with the changes of moving the event more west in the downtown area.
“I’m so excited about what’s getting ready to happen and all the preparation,” Marseille said Wednesday. “The community has been, so far, pretty darn excited; everyone just seems to be I guess excited with a capital ‘E.’ It’s a good thing.”
For its 2022 opening, under the banner of “Owensboro City Night,” Friday After 5 will be filled with numerous activities for both families and friends to join in on.
It will include a variety of food trucks and vendors as part of the Kroger Street Fair starting at Frederica Street, moving through Veterans Boulevard and coming around to Locust and St. Elizabeth streets, beginning at about 5:30 p.m.
One of the kick-off happenings for will include FA5 and Brescia University’s 5K and Walk, which will start at the new Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza with tunes by Disc Daddy’s.
Those who already registered for the race will be able to pick up their race packets at 4 p.m.
Same day registration will be from 4-6 p.m., with the race starting at 6:30 p.m.
The debut of the season will also have the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art inviting community members to take part in creating a collaborative mural.
This year will also introduce weekly karaoke hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #696 at about 7:30 p.m. at its facility, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., following their 6 p.m. taps presentation.
Tonight will also feature “Toast to the Sunset” with city officials and special guests from the City of Owensboro’s Sister City Olomouc, Moravia, Czech Republic. Officials will also present a check to assist with the Ukrainian efforts.
The main act gracing the new Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage along the Ohio River behind the Holiday Inn will be The Beatles Rock Show that will perform songs from the legendary English band from 6-9:30 p.m.
The group playing the tunes, known “fundamentally” as the band Enuff Z’Nuff according to vocalist and guitarist Tony Fennell, is made up of seasoned musicians who have performed for numerous crowds.
The group consists of Fennell, Tory Stoffregen on guitars and vocals, Chip Z’Nuff as lead vocal and bass and Dan Hill on drums.
The idea of the show came up during lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic when Fennell was conversing with Z’Nuff.
“Enuff Z’Nuff (are) based around The Beatles and we’re obviously all fans,” Fennell said. “And Chip was like, ‘Well how about we do something really, really, really, hard. …Let’s do The Beatles but on 10.”
Fennell was game for the idea and began creating arrangements at home.
The group eventually released the record “Enuff Z’Nuff’s Hardrock Nite,” a covers album paying tribute to The Beatles and music from members’ catalog after the group’s breakup, last November.
Fennell said their agent, Artists Worldwide, saw the reception the music was receiving and decided to have the band put the project on the road.
“Our aim is to bring The Beatles into the rock-and-roll realm. That’s it,” Fennell said. “Those songs are classic and timeless and some of the biggest rock tunes in the world were based around those four, five, six chords that The Beatles played ….
“This isn’t a shtick. This is four guys going out and playing stuff they absolutely love ….”
For tonight’s show, Fennell wants to be clear what the audience can expect as the group plays the material as if they wrote the songs themselves and even may sprinkle in some of their group’s own tunes.
“This is not a Beatles cover band. This is paying homage to some of the greatest songs ever written in our estimation,” Fennell said. “What we do is we’re bringing a twist on it. It’s basically an arena rock band playing The Beatles. That’s it in a nutshell.
“I think people will be in for a little bit of a shock, in a nice way. …We have one job and (tonight) we show that one job — that job is to go out there and entertain. …We come out and the amps are on. We play like a rock band; we sing like a rock band and we perform like a rock band. It’s called The Beatles Rock Show for a reason and we bring it. That I promise you.”
“...Pretty much, everybody loves The Beatles but they’re not going to do your normal (show). It’s going to be something different,” Marseille said. “It’s a little more rocky, have some fun and some of the more energetic songs ….”
Other entertainment includes Platinum 78 performing from 7-9 p.m. at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, along with Lillie Mae & Rische Family Circus playing on the new patio stage from 7-10 p.m. at Lure Seafood & Grille and the Usual Suspects will rock The Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Marseille said there may be some hiccups getting used to the new layout but that she is looking forward to bringing the event back to the community.
“Just come on out and enjoy Friday After 5 again,” Marseille said. “We’ve been hungry to be back out there. We’re glad the season is starting. We’ve got a great season planned for the whole year. I want them to come and enjoy the new vendors and hear the music and have some fun with us. It’s time to get out and enjoy ….”
For more information, visit fridayafter5.com.
