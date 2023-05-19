FRIDAY AFTER 5 DOM

The BOSS Project: The Premier Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band will headline opening night at Friday After 5 on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

 Photo submitted.

The 27th season of Friday After 5 will make its return today, May 19 to the Owensboro riverfront.

The 16-week festival, which began in 1997, will kick off under the theme “City Night” in honor of celebrating the community.

