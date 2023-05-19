The 27th season of Friday After 5 will make its return today, May 19 to the Owensboro riverfront.
The 16-week festival, which began in 1997, will kick off under the theme “City Night” in honor of celebrating the community.
The season will include the return of the main performance stage — Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront — which debuted last year after the festival moved west down the Ohio River after it ceased its over two-decade partnership with the RiverPark Center.
The hydraulic stage will be moved around to other locations throughout the summer, while a dance floor has been added to the front of the main stage thanks to new sponsor Best Insured by Elizabeth.
Regular features, such as the Kroger Street Fair, will also be on-site.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said Wednesday that she’s looking forward to the return of the annual entertainment tradition.
“I’m pretty excited; it’s going to be pretty epic,” she said. “We’ve got so much going on, and there’s so much that we’re doing with so many different people that it’s becoming really exciting for a lot of people. So, I’m thrilled.”
Marseille is starting her third year in the executive director role.
Since beginning with FA5 in 2021, Marseille and the board has implemented a few changes and worked through the challenges navigating around safety restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. She’s happy to see the event come back in its more typical form.
“I’m feeling confident that we’re starting to see things move; but on top of that, things move a little faster these days than they did last year,” she said. “Being able to lock in some of our talent (has been quick) because they’re planning so far ahead that (we wanted) to be able to book them (if) they were not already on tour ….”
Marseille said one of the big changes for this year includes the increase in vendors.
“We’ve got more vendors than we’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s insane … how crazy the vendors have been going and the submissions.”
Marseille also said the entertainment lineup for the season will include more local acts, which was requested by the public.
On opening night, the Florida-based eight-piece group The BOSS Project: The Premier Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band will make its FA5 debut as the headlining act, performing from 6-9:30 p.m on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage.
Paul Gold, who portrays Bruce Springsteen in the group and is the founder and managing partner, said the group will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in December. He and the group are excited to ring in FA5’s 27th season.
“We’re really honored,” he said. “We’ve done some pretty big city shows like this before, and we’re really excited about it, (and) we’re really honored to be part of this particular (event).
“It means a lot to us to have this opportunity to do our thing in front of (an) incredible audience. We’re excited beyond words.”
Other acts on the entertainment lineup include Happiness Jones playing on the Romain Overlook Stage, Lillie Mae and the Rische Family Circus performing tunes at Lure Seafood & Grille, and Sugar Lime Blue will bring the sounds of Americana with hints of blues, country and jazz music to the Ruoff Party Stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will also have karaoke from 8-11 p.m. at 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
A tribute to late Commissioner Larry Maglinger will take place on the main stage at 5:45 p.m. before the The BOSS Project’s set.
The event will also coincide with Jeeps and Jamz Expo, which is at the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.
The Firefly Drone Light Show that will begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.
During the Jeeps and Jamz Expo, General George S. Patton’s 1942 World War II Ford Jeep will be on display in the Owensboro Convention Center lobby.
The FA5 season runs through Sept. 1.
For more information and updates, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.
A free Friday After 5 app is available for download on the Apple App Store at or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.