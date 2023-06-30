OWENWS-06-30-23 FRIDAY AFTER 5

Descent members are Mari Howard, the lead singer and keyboard player, Tracey Howard, the lead guitar player, Jasyyn Noe, a guitar player and vocalist, Danny Mans, the bass player and back-up vocalist and harmonica player, and Mark Melcho, the drummer. Descent will be playing on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage on June 30 from 5-11:30 p.m.

 Photo submitted

Friday After 5 will celebrate Independence Day, with the 202nd Army Concert Band performing at the Atmos Amphitheater, and Descent on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage on June 30 from 5-11:30 p.m.

The 202nd Army Concert Band will perform a patriotic concert from 5:30-7 p.m., kicking off Independence Day celebrations.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

