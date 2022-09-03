I hope that over the winter months, someone from the city, the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce can sit down with the Friday After 5 board and the RiverPark Center and work out whatever was the problem this summer.
For years, we had a “Mile of Music” that stretched from the RiverPark Center to the Holiday Inn.
And the area was usually packed on Friday nights.
This summer, the RiverPark Center did its own thing — “DownTown Live.”
But Smothers Park was empty.
I always liked sitting in one of the swings, looking at the river and listening to music from bands in the distance.
Couldn’t do that this year.
There was nothing until you got to the OverLook Stage at the foot of Frederica Street, where Friday After 5 began.
All the food trucks were crowded into the area between Frederica and the Owensboro Convention Center.
The main stage was at the Holiday Inn, facing east.
That meant that the setting sun was in the faces of the audience.
Now, I’m sure a lot of people liked it that way.
But I don’t like sitting with the sun in my eyes.
It was much better the old way.
In the past, Friday After 5 estimated that it drew more than 70,000 people each summer.
But it never looked as big when I was there.
In recent years, Friday After 5 has drawn tourists from several states.
It has been ranked among the “Top 10 Summer Events in Kentucky” by the Kentucky Tourism Council several times in the past.
And in recent years, the two downtown hotels have reported an average of 10 to 15 rooms each booked on weekends by out-of-town people coming to Friday After 5.
I have no idea what the problem was this year.
But Friday After 5 is too important to the quality of life, as well as the local economy.
We need to help it grow and not let it shrink.
I hope someone can work that out over the winter.
