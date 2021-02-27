Friends of Sinners is not unlike the many nonprofits that were challenged financially over the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And one of its fundraisers — “Gideon’s 300: Less is More Project” — in particular, suffered because the fundraiser always starts on March 1 and runs through the month.
But in less than two weeks of the 2020 campaign, Joe Welsh, director of Friends of Sinners, said the pandemic hit and the public’s focus changed.
“We didn’t have a good year; we only raised $15,000,” Welsh said. “(People) weren’t sure if they could give or what the future looked like — last year definitely was the worst year for this fundraiser.”
It was 2016 that Welsh introduced the fundraiser as a way to donate to Friends of Sinners via mailing a check or giving through the organization’s website — friendofsinner.org.
Welsh was inspired by the Old Testament story of Gideon found in Judges 7:7-8.
It’s in that biblical account that Gideon is instructed by God to take 300 soldiers and face the 135,000 Midianite army. And it was Gideon’s faith and obedience to God, Welsh said, that led to the defeat of the Midianites despite the overwhelming odds.
And in previous years, the goal was to reach $30,000 by receiving a $100 donation from 300 people willing to help the clients — men and women — overcome addiction.
FOS is a faith-based treatment center for men and women who are recovering drug addicts and alcoholics. The facility doesn’t receive any government funding or insurance payments for its services.
After the COVID-19 experience, the decision was made to take a different approach to the Gideon’s fundraiser.
Instead of asking specifically for a $100 donation, Welsh said it’s about “trusting God” to provide and lead the donor to whatever amount he or she can give.
“Probably 75% of the donations have been $100 checks and the other 25% have either been more or less than $100,” Welsh said. “So I feel like God is telling us just to focus on the 300. If we can get 300 donors, we don’t have to worry about raising $30,000. …In the story of Gideon, it was the 300 that God really drew me to in the first place.”
Although COVID-19 vaccinations are underway, in-person fundraisers are still either being canceled or done virtually.
Regardless of the nonprofit, Welsh said most fundraisers are designed to be in-person, which allows valuable interaction with the public.
But he added that Gideon’s provides the opportunity for people to donate who are still being cautious about crowds.
“The fundraiser is kind of COVID-friendly in that we don’t have an event; we don’t have to be face-to-face with people,” Welsh said.
Jordan Wilson, FOS development director, said 2020 brought a lot of uncertainty, especially in planning fundraisers later in the year.
In November, FOS had scheduled its annual banquet, which has become its largest fundraiser, as an in-person event with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing taken into account.
However, Wilson said Daviess County went into the Red Zone of COVID cases just days before the banquet. That designation forced the banquet to go virtual, significantly decreasing the amount of donations normally generated during the event.
“That was really horrifying for us as fundraisers,” Wilson said. “…Typically, in years past, the majority of the money is raised the night of the banquet. People hear the testimonies, the call to give and the Lord moves on their heart.”
To help overcome the lack of annual donations, FOS did receive a forgivable $55,000 loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Welsh said the PPP loan paid 12 weeks of employee salaries.
“We finished the year in a good spot but that was mainly due to the PPP loan,” Welsh said. “We were able to secure that and it’s been forgiven.”
With the start of the Gideon’s fundraiser on Monday, Welsh said even more than looking forward to the community’s financial generosity will be the letters that are often included inside the envelope.
“The notes have always been my favorite part of it,” Welsh said. “All the support, love, letters and cards that have come in through this have been a huge blessing to us and really energized us. …That’s really what has brought this fundraiser to life for me.”
Friends of Sinners has set up two ways that people contribute to the 2021 Gideon’s fundraiser: Checks can be mailed to 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or donations can be submitted online at www.friendofsinner.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
