Since childhood, I have been fascinated by relationships.
I got this from my father, who was a relationship master. He knew himself well and enjoyed his own company.
This lent him a kind of comfort in his own skin, such that other people felt at home in theirs when in his presence. That is what he was so good at: being himself and allowing others to do the same.
Recently, I thought of him as I witnessed a line of mourners snaking its way out of a funeral home’s welcoming doors, down the driveway, onto the sidewalk, and nearly into the street as well-wishers waited their turn to pay their respects to the family of a beloved member of our community who died far too young.
One by one, they arrived over the course of several hours, lining up behind old friends, in front of new ones, all of them telling stories, getting reacquainted, and respectfully attending to that fateful ending that awaits us all.
I thought of my father that night because, while I stood beside my mother being greeted by our family’s closest friends 27 years ago, word came to us that the line outside the funeral home had wrapped itself around the building.
How did he know so many people and why were they all here? I was dumbfounded. It was as if my father had been leading a secret other life, a private parallel world to which I was just now being introduced, as if a moment too late.
I’ll never forget the admiration that seemed to pour out of my heart and into his casket. I wished for one more second with him so I could tell him what I’d learned, that he had been a champion of love in the lives of people I didn’t even know he knew, and that I adored him so much more for that now.
More than anything else, those church people, work buddies, distant cousins, and strangers all said that he was such a good friend, a helpful friend, a selfless friend, a loving friend.
It wasn’t because of his status or stature, his pedigree or portfolio that they came. They came because he had been a friend to them. And this, they said, was the least they could do.
A friend, they said.
Friends are people you make part of your life just because you feel like it. There are lots of other ways people get to be part of each other’s lives, like being related, living nearby, sharing some common interest or special passion, but though some of that may be involved in a friendship, they are at best only accessory to it.
Basically your friends are not your friends for any particular reason. They are your friends for no particular reason at all, actually. The work you do, the family you came from, the way you vote, the achievements and blunders of your life, your religious convictions or lack thereof are all somehow not at issue when you’re together.
If you’ve been friends a while, you know all those things about each other already and then some, but they are so beside the point.
Even if you do occasionally talk about those things, they are still beside the point.
When it comes right down to it, you are yourselves the point. That’s what friends get about each other. The typical distinctions of older/younger, richer/poorer, male/female even, no longer matter.
You start from scratch every time, but you know so many of the stories already, and you meet on equal terms. Anything may come of it or nothing may.
That doesn’t matter either. Only the meeting matters. That’s what you came for and it’s what keeps you coming back.
“The Lord used to speak to Moses face to face, as a man speaks to a friend,” the Bible says (Exodus 33).
It is a staggering thought.
The love of God. The mercy of God. The judgment of God. You take the shoes off your feet and stand in deep awe of the holiness of it all. We get that.
But the friendship of God? This is something altogether new to us, but not to God.
Friendship is not, mind you, something that God does alone.
It is something Moses and God do together. Not even God can be a friend all by his lonesome, it would appear. There’s Moses sitting on his straw mat, packing his pipe, striking his match to the rim of it. He is not at the moment being creature, and there’s God, joining him, chatting it up with his old pal.
God is not at the moment being Creator. There is no agenda. No plan. They are simply being together, the two of them, and being themselves.
Jesus joins the conversation centuries later, saying, “You are my friends if you do what I command you.”
The command, of course, is “to love one another,” as he has it. To be his friends, in other words, we have to be each other’s friends, conceivably even lay down our lives for each other.
You just never know.
It is a high price to pay, and Jesus does not sugarcoat it, but the implication and the truth of it is that it’s worth every penny.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
