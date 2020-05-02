Marilyn and I had a blast. We could talk for hours. We did tons of fun stuff together. Our relationship was amazing. Then … we got married.
Everything seemed to change. Within a month, Marilyn said, “You were great at dating. You are horrible at being married.” She told me, “The honeymoon was over before the honeymoon was even over.”
This super happy girl that was crazy about me, within months became a sad girl who cried twice a week.
My take was, “Everyone else seems to like me fine.” I thought she was just hypersensitive and too demanding. Her take was that I was selfish and thoughtless. I thought the answer was her calming down and being OK with the way things were. Marilyn thought the answer was me being the husband I should be.
How could I go from her favorite person in the world to her least favorite person in just one quick year? Well, we were stuck.
Within a year, my wife cried out to God: “Lord, am I sentenced to a life of this?” It seemed she had two options: Learn to deal with it and settle into to a boring co-existence; or keep after Brad and hope he changes.
Well, praise God, there was a third option she didn’t expect — God intervening and transforming our marriage. Marilyn heard God say, “Brad is not your hope. I am. Brad is not your source of joy. I am. You can be joyful, stable and happy whether Brad changes or not.” Marilyn came to me and asked for my forgiveness. She said, “I have been asking from you what only God can give me. I’ll be your wife, but I am off your rollercoaster.”
When she turned to God, He delivered every time. She quit crying. She came back alive. However, our marriage still wasn’t great because we had one big problem — I was still in it.
Well, God fixed that too. I have an amazing uncle who could see I wasn’t loving Marilyn well. He literally forced me to go to a marriage conference. At the conference, God’s Word was opened up.
The Word said, “Love your wives as Christ loved the church and gave His life for her.” I was asked, “What do you give up for Marilyn?” I couldn’t think of much of anything.
“Live with your wife in an understanding way.” I was asked if I spent time with her, got into her world and really listened to her. The answer was “no.”
“Don’t be harsh with your wife.” I was sarcastic and rude. I said things to Marilyn I wouldn’t have said to anyone else.
I left that conference broken.
Every tear Marilyn had cried suddenly made sense. I had taken an amazing and beautiful woman and treated her like garbage for almost a year. However, God showed me that He doesn’t convict us to condemn us. He does it to prosper us. I was excited to get home and change.
I knew something inside of me had changed. I told her, “The only thing that is going to be different is everything. I don’t expect you to believe me. I wouldn’t. But in five years, you’ll know it is real.”
Marilyn’s revelation of grace and my prompting to be intentional transformed everything. We started going on a date every week and had a blast together. Our marriage came alive.
Our first year of marriage, we followed the world’s pattern. You get married and you try to settle into a tolerable norm. Then, God showed us a better way. You apply the grace of Jesus and invest into your marriage. Then, marriage becomes an amazing gig. I get to do life with my very best friend.
Well, we had no idea what God would do with our marriage. We had worked with youth for about 10 years and, as the kids got older, they asked us to do their pre-marital counseling. I asked them “Why?” They said, “We want what you have.” They saw the power of a fun, grace-filled marriage.
By 2015, I stopped practicing law and launched Grace Marriage to work full-time helping couples step into what God has for them in their marriage. Our prayer, hope and vision is that millions of couples around this nation come radically alive in their marriages.
Grace Marriage is a ministry that equips churches with ongoing marriage ministries and helps couples thrive in their marriage. We have seen when a couple invests in their marriage the atmosphere of their home changes for the better.
We are honored to have the opportunity to encourage you in your marriage and will be doing it monthly in this column. If you want a better marriage, you can learn more at gracemarriage.com.
