Before she started making her name in Nashville, Natasha Neely took the center stage in front of Beverly “Goldie” Payne and a crowded house at an open mic night at Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Owensboro at just 3 years old.
“I remember … just standing there with this band playing ‘God Bless America’ and Goldie, with her big blonde hair right in my face and these stage lights,” Neely laughed. “It was kind of a frightening moment for a little 3-year-old who had never been on stage before.”
Despite initial apprehensions, Goldie helped Neely feel comfortable before belting out the patriotic tune — which immediately became pivotal in Neely’s life.
“I think I just got the showbiz bug from that moment on,” Neely said. “...It’s the love of the music, the love of country instrumentation, being able to sing that music live and be on a stage with other musicians that are playing those country sounds. It was really about the music for me.”
Neely eventually became a part of Goldie’s cast and band on a regular basis as one of Goldie’s “Stars of Tomorrow.”
She also spread her talents performing throughout town, lending her vocals with the Owensboro Christian Church’s worship team and being invited to sing at weddings and other community events.
“I just did a lot of various things,” Neely said.
Neely stuck around the area until she graduated from Owensboro High School in 2005 before heading off to Nashville to study music business at Belmont University.
The move also helped Neely land her first professional job at Country Crossroads at Dollywood, where she performed alongside Carly Pearce, future CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Grand Ole Opry member.
Her exposure continued to grow by having opportunities to sing alongside Louise Mandrell and opening for the late Grammy winner George Jones twice in Owensboro.
Neely also made time on the weekends to perform with Goldie’s crew until the latter retired in 2008 but has continued to reunite with Goldie for her annual Goldie’s New Year’s Eve Show at RiverPark Center.
“It was just a big part of who I am …” Neely said.
Nelly has extended her resume since, finding work performing at General Jackson Showboat for the past eight years, while also touring with the Nashville-based The Downtown Band for a number of events throughout the country and beyond.
Additionally, Neely makes a living as a Dolly Parton impersonator and travels “anywhere they need a Dolly” for corporate events and singing telegrams.
“It’s really fun and it makes people smile and people just have a good time with it,” Neely said.
Neely also found love when performing at the “Music City on Stage” show in 2011 at Barbara Mandrell’s The Fontanel Mansion where she met her husband Kyle Henry, who also makes a living in the performing arts and producer of live entertainment.
Neely has also released four recorded projects, with her first two extended plays, a self-titled effort in 2006 and “What I Was Waiting For” in 2008, containing original music written by Nashville songwriters, performed by studio musicians and produced by “Owensboro staple” sound engineer Steve Chandler, known for his work at Owensboro Christian Church and ROMP.
Her most recent work consists of her 2016 record “Christmas with Natasha” and a six-song EP “Real Love,” consisting of duets with Henry performing songs from different genres from country, jazz and Disney classics with some contemporary twists, that came out last August.
The project was born during the pandemic and the two would sing songs together to pass the time.
“We had never recorded music together,” Neely said. “...This was kind of a fun, little surprise project for people in his life and people in my life.”
Though Neely admits to always being a cover artist and prefers to call herself a “live entertainer,” she doesn’t pick material to sing just to impress the masses.
“...I would mostly just choose songs that I just loved (and) that suited me and who I am,” Neely said. “One of the things I like to do … is choose songs that are well-known but not so much well-known to where you hear them all the time.”
One of those examples includes the title track of “Real Love,” which was a song originally performed by Parton and Kenny Rogers, which Neely admits is popular but not as “overplayed” compared to the Parton and Rogers’ smash “Islands in the Stream.”
“...It’s a little bit more of, ‘Oh, I forgot about that song. What a great song,’ ” Neely said. “That’s how I want people to feel when they (hear) this project …. This project is so unique because it’s got multiple genres and it’s got something for everybody ….”
Since arriving in Nashville over 17 years ago, Neely has not struggled to be heard as she made it a goal to get out and “meet as many people as I could” and take on every opportunity possible.
“I don’t feel the competitiveness here … because I have found my niche being able to make a living performing and doing what I love,” Neely said. “... I’ve been here for so long, I’ve just met so many people along the way and I just kind of grown my network of friends, musician friends and connections ….”
But she admits getting the start can have some obstacles.
“If you’re new to town and you come here, you kind of have to start from the ground-up as far as meeting people and trying to get slots and trying to get gigs,” Neely said. “It’s so much harder in the beginning — that’s for sure.”
Still, Neely continues not to lose sight of what she feels is her calling.
“Music is who I am, really. It’s just been my life since I was a little girl,” Neely said. “I’ve incorporated music in everything I do. …To me, music makes me happy ….”
To check out Neely’s most recent record, visit natashaneely.com/store or listen at open.spotify.com/album/5OxAtnHS4GQfvzuN8UeNc0.
Physical copies are also available on vinyl for purchase at TD’s Tuff Decisions, 2201 Frederica St.
