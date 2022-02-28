When it comes to making maple syrup, everything Rodney May needs is within a feet of his home’s front door.
May’s eastern Daviess County home is surrounded by woods filled with sugar maple trees that contain the sap required to make the sweet liquid.
“I quit counting after about 50 sugar maple trees, but I only tap 10 trees,” May said. “One year I tapped 25 and made two batches, which made a little over two gallons of syrup. But it’s so time-consuming, I decided to make enough just for me. So I went back to 10 trees.”
Sap is 98% water and 2% sugar. And one of the main time factors is that it takes 40 gallons of sap to yield a single gallon of syrup.
To collect the sap, May uses one-gallon milk jugs with an exact hole drilled into the lid for sliding a thin blue hose into the top. The hose is attached to the tap that’s inserted into the tree.
And for the sixth straight year, May has gone through the tedious process to make his own maple syrup, which he keeps for personal consumption, with a little extra to gift to friends and family.
May credited his friend and beekeeper naturalist Obbie Todd with giving him the idea for syrup.
“Obbie was out here one day just looking around, and he said, ‘Boy, if I had all of these sugar maple trees that you do, I would make maple syrup,’ ” May said. “He made it sound easy. Obbie said, ‘You just boil the sap down.’ That’s not quite all there is to it.”
Although May knew the process was more involved, he had retired from his family’s electric business and was looking for a hobby.
May said he began researching how and when to remove the sap from the sugar maples, and then from there, turn it into the syrup most recognized as what’s used to cover breakfast fare such as pancakes and waffles.
Prior to attempting it the first time, May attended the Washington County, Indiana, maple syrup festival, held annually in March, “to see what they do.”
One of the first tips May learned was that sap from Kentucky’s sugar maples should be collected starting in early February.
May said the ideal temperature is between 27 degrees at night and 50 degrees during the day for sap to run consistently.
“Around the first of February, I begin watching for some of my maple trees to start weeping; that’s when you know the sap is running,” May said. “If it gets really cold or really warm, it will quit. With the right weather conditions, I can get 40 gallons of sap in four or five days out of my 10 trees.”
After a “haphazardly” try his first year, May managed to make a half-gallon by using pans around the house and boiling the sap over an open fire in his backyard.
By boiling the sap, it concentrates the sugar that turns the clear, almost tasteless sap into a sweet, brown syrup.
May said he realized he needed “a better method,” investing in a stainless steel evaporator, which uses heat to boil the sap and removing water from the sap in the form of steam. He also built a brick fire pit to custom fit his evaporator.
“So for my second year, I had a lot better equipment; it went a lot smoother,” May said. “I don’t know that the syrup was any better, but I made more of it, and it was easier.”
Even with the improvements, the cooking process still takes about 10 hours to go from sap to syrup.
But for May, the finished product is worth it and offers a better flavor than most he ever purchased from a grocery store.
“The difference is mine has a hint of a smokey taste to it,” May said. “I use oak or hickory logs that I have, and the smoke from the fire helps flavor it.
“It’s different, but everyone seems to enjoy it.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
