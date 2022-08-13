FIRST GENERATION FARMER DOM PIC

Daviess County farmer Cole Hamilton, 27, stands beside the corn he planted on Thruston-Dermont Road in east Daviess County. He leases the ground from Andrew Buckman. In just five years, Hamilton has gone from planting 7 acres to more than 500 acres of row crop throughout the Knottsville and Thruston areas of Daviess County.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

First generation farmers are rare breeds these days.

But at 27 years old, Daviess County farmer Cole Hamilton has established himself as just that.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.