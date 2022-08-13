First generation farmers are rare breeds these days.
But at 27 years old, Daviess County farmer Cole Hamilton has established himself as just that.
Hamilton has gone from planting less than 10 acres to more than 500 acres in a matter of five years.
It was Hamilton’s grandfather who gave him his start, with 7 acres in 2017. That year Hamilton planted soybeans. But by this spring, he had climbed to 510 acres — 260 in corn and 250 in soybeans.
Hamilton’s strategy has been to avoid larger fields in favor of leasing smaller ones.
“A lot of my ground has come out of hay or pasturing,” Hamilton said. “Honestly, I go after the smaller farms that the bigger guys can’t get in and out of.”
And for Hamilton, machinery efficiency is key to ensuring his planting and harvesting are never delayed.
“I like to run somewhat newer equipment so it is ready to go and I’m not having to work on it all the time, because my time is limited,” he said.
Although the majority of today’s growers are from large, generational farms, Hamilton said that hasn’t been a deterrent for him.
“It didn’t scare me; I knew from Day One I was going to farm,” Hamilton said. “…It was just a matter of how I was going to get there.”
For his first 7-acre crop, he hired someone to harvest it, but then decided that wouldn’t happen again.
The following year he added more crop acreage and purchased a 1990 Case 1660 combine.
“When I went and bought a combine the next year, everybody thought I was nuts for only having 30 acres,” Hamilton said. “But I still have the same combine today, and it’s still going.”
Hamilton grew up on Hayden Road near Meadow Lands Elementary School, and his parents — Jeff and Kellie Hamilton — worked jobs with companies based in Owensboro.
But across from his home were row crops planted by Maceo farmer Mack Estes, who Hamilton befriended as a child.
And when Estes was in the field, Hamilton said he wanted to be there, too.
“I’d come home from school and go ride in the tractor with him whenever he was over there,” Hamilton said. “I was probably 4 or 5 years old jumping in the buddy seat, and I’ve loved it ever since.”
And Hamilton credits Estes with being a mentor as he’s gotten more into farming.
“Mack has been huge in influencing me, helping me and kind of guiding me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him, too.”
Hamilton also immersed himself in all things agriculture.
As a student at Daviess County High School, he was a member of FFA and president of the group his junior and senior years.
After graduating from DCHS in 2014, he went on to earn his associate’s degree from Owensboro Community & Technical College’s agricultural program before receiving his bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Western Kentucky University in 2017.
Hamilton juggles farming while also working full-time for Syngenta, an agrochemical company, as an NK seed brand representative for Kentucky.
Hamilton said he plants the same seeds he sells to his customers.
“Syngenta has allowed me to make a good salary to help fund the farming,” Hamilton said. “…Everything that I grow is what I sell, so it allows me to test it on my own farm and tell my story to other growers and retailers of how products perform.”
Hamilton leases the bulk of the ground he farms — the smallest is 3 acres with the largest being 75 acres.
“My goal in the next year or two is to start buying farm ground,” he said. “…But you have to have enough ground to justify the equipment to justify buying ground.”
Hamilton said he also appreciates the landowners such as Andrew Buckman and Brenda Brantley, who have entrusted him with farming their ground.
“You got to believe you’re doing your best to make a profit and you’re doing what’s right,” Hamilton said. “It’s also about treating the landowners right. That’s a big thing, too. I have a great group of landowners who I work with.”
As he plans for the future, Hamilton and his parents have built a shop on South Hampton Road for storing the farm equipment, and it serves as the farming operation’s “home base.”
Hamilton said the goal is to reach 800 acres and to someday be a full-time farmer.
“It can be scary getting into farming but ultimately you got to have faith,” he said. “…It’s been a lengthy process but a rewarding process.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
