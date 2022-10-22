The USDA Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) Direct Farm Ownership loans are a resource to help farmers and ranchers become owner-operators of family farms, improve and expand current operations, increase agricultural productivity, and assist with land tenure to save farmland for future generations.
There are three types of Direct Farm Ownership Loans: regular, down payment and joint financing. FSA also offers a Direct Farm Ownership Microloan option for smaller financial needs up to $50,000.
Direct Farm Ownership Loans can be used to construct, purchase or improve farm dwellings, service buildings or other facilities, and to make improvements essential to an operation.
Applicants must provide FSA with an estimate of the total cost of all planned development that completely describes the work, prior to loan approval and must show proof of sufficient funds to pay for the total cost of all planned development at or before loan closing.
In some instances, applicants may be asked to provide certified plans, specifications or contract documents. The applicant cannot incur any debts for materials or labor or make any expenditures for development purposes prior to loan closing with the expectation of being reimbursed from FSA funds.
Construction and development work may be performed either by the contract method or the borrower method. Under the contract method, construction and development contractors perform work according to a written contract with the applicant or borrower. If applying for a direct loan to finance a construction project, the applicant must obtain a surety bond that guarantees both payment and performance in the amount of the construction contract from a construction contractor.
A surety bond is required when a contract exceeds $100,000. An authorized agency official determines that a surety bond appears advisable to protect the borrower against default of the contractor or a contract provides for partial payments in excess of the amount of 60% of the value of the work in place.
Under the borrower method, the applicant or borrower will perform the construction and development work. The borrower method may only be used when the authorized agency official determines, based on information from the applicant, that the applicant possesses or arranges to obtain the necessary skill and managerial ability to complete the work satisfactorily and that such work will not interfere with the applicant’s farming operation or work schedule.
In Kentucky, the borrower method can only be used if the property is considered non-homestead property under state laws.
Potential applicants should visit with FSA early in the initial project planning process to ensure environmental compliance.
For more eligibility requirements and information about FSA Loan programs, contact your Daviess County USDA Service Center at 270-684-9286 or Hancock County USDA Service Center at 270-927-6336 or visit fsa.usda.gov.
Elections for Farm Service Agency committee underway in Daviess, Hancock
Committee elections for USDAs Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) is underway. It is important that every eligible producer participate in these elections because FSA county committees are a link between the agricultural community and the USDA.
The 2022 election in Daviess County will be conducted for the representative in Local Administrative Area 1, which is all eastern Daviess County north of Kentucky 54 East. Nominations were received earlier, and our two candidates are Silas Deane and Lucas Brey.
Deane has farmed for 58 years with an interest in soil conservation, where he produced corn and soybeans.
Brey has farmed for 30 years, where he produces corn, soybeans, wheat and cattle.
The election in Hancock County will be conducted for the representative in Local Administrative Area 1, which is Lewisport and northwestern Hancock County west of 271. Our two candidates are Stephen Allard and Stephen Ogle.
Allard has managed his own beef cattle and hay operation for the past 45 years.
Ogle has farmed for 37 years, where he produces soybeans and tobacco and serves as the treasurer for the Hancock County Soil Conservation Board.
County committee members are a critical component of FSA operations. Committees should be comprised of members who reflect the diversity of producers involved in production agriculture in the county they serve. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on Nov. 7. The last day to return completed ballots to the service center is Dec. 5.
How to file CCC-941 forms
If you have experienced delays in receiving Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments, Loan Deficiency Payments and Market Gains on Marketing Assistance Loans, it may be because you have not filed form CCC-941, the Adjusted Gross Income Certification.
If you don’t have a valid CCC-941 on file for the applicable crop year you will not receive payments. All farm operator/tenants/owners who have not filed a CCC-941 and have pending payments should immediately file the form with their recording county FSA office. Farm operators and tenants are encouraged to ensure that their landowners have filed the form.
FSA can accept the CCC-941 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Unlike the past, you must have the CCC-941 certifying your AGI compliance before any payments can be issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.