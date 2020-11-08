The 2020 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections began on Nov. 2, when ballots were) mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return ballots to local FSA offices, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 7.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA. Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs, conservation programs, incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities, emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, may also be eligible to vote.
Eligible voters in local administrative area 3 (LAA3) located in western Daviess County who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from our Owensboro USDA Service Center at 3100 Alvey Park Dr. W, Owensboro, KY 42303 or call 270-684-9286 ext. 2.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2021.
The candidates in this year’s election that have been nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term are Danny Ebelhar, Frank Schadler, and Scott Kuegel.
Danny Ebelhar resides in the Sorgho community and has produced row crops, tobacco and previously cattle for over 50 years. He has served on the Farm Service Agency committee for the past six years. He is on the Daviess County Farm Bureau Board as a representative for Economic and Development and has served previously with Farm Bureau at local and state levels.
Frank Schadler lives in the Curdsville community and has produced row crops, tobacco and cattle over forty years. He has recently been involved with Hemp production. Frank is a member of the Daviess County Farm Bureau Board and the National Farmers Organization. He served previously on the Daviess County Farm Service Agency Committee.
Scott Kuegel lives between Rome and Windy Hollow communities. He has farmed 45 years and currently raises row crops and cattle. He serves on the AG EXPO board and was past president of KY Corn Growers Association.
More information on county committees, such as the new 2020 fact sheet, can be found on the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or at a local USDA Service Center.
More than $7 Billion Paid in Second Round of USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance ProgramUSDA announced that in the first month of the application period, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) approved more than $7 billion in payments to producers in the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. CFAP 2 provides agricultural producers with financial assistance to help absorb some of the increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through CFAP 2, USDA is making available up to $14 billion for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of CFAP (CFAP 1). Farmers and ranchers who participated in CFAP 1 will not be automatically enrolled and must complete a new application for CFAP 2. FSA will accept CFAP 2 applications through December 11, 2020.
Eligible Commodities
CFAP 2 supports eligible producers of row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture, and many other commodities, including many that were ineligible for CFAP 1. FSA’s CFAP 2 Eligible Commodities Finder makes finding eligible commodities and payment rates simple. Access this tool and other resources at farmers.gov/cfap.
Getting Help from FSA
New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.
FSA offers multiple options for producers to apply for CFAP 2. Producers with an eAuthentication account can apply online through the CFAP 2 Application Portal. Also available is a payment calculator and application generator that is an Excel workbook that allows producers to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form, which can be printed, signed, and submitted to the local FSA office. Producers can also download the CFAP 2 application and other eligibility forms from farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers of acreage-based commodities will use acreage and yield information provided by FSA through the annual acreage reporting process. Producers have the option to complete their application by working directly with their local FSA staff or online through the CFAP 2 Application Portal.
CFAP 2 is not a loan program, and there is no cost to apply.
More Information
To find the latest information on CFAP 2, visit farmers.gov/CFAP or call 877-508-8364.
Farm Loan Graduation Reminder for Direct Loan Borrowers
Farm Service Agency (FSA) Direct Loans are considered a temporary source of credit available to producers who do not meet normal underwriting criteria for commercial banks.
FSA periodically conducts Direct Loan graduation reviews to determine a borrower’s ability to graduate to commercial credit. If the borrower’s financial condition has improved to a point where they can refinance their debt with commercial credit, they will be asked to obtain other financing and partially or fully pay off their FSA debt.
By the end of a producer’s operating cycle, the Agency will send a letter requesting a current balance sheet, actual financial performance and a projected farm budget. The borrower has 30 days to return the required financial documents. This information will be used to evaluate the borrower’s potential for refinancing to commercial credit.
If a borrower meets local underwriting criteria, FSA will send the borrower’s name, loan type, balance sheet, and projected cash flow to commercial lenders. The borrower will be notified when loan information is sent to local lenders.
If any lenders are interested in refinancing the borrower’s loan, FSA will send the borrower a letter with a list of lenders interested in refinancing the loan. The borrower must contact the lenders and complete an application for commercial credit within 30 calendar days.
If a commercial lender rejects the borrower, the borrower must obtain written evidence that specifies the reasons for rejection and submit to their local FSA farm loan office.
If a borrower fails to provide the requested financial information or to graduate, FSA will notify the borrower of noncompliance, FSA’s intent to accelerate the loan, and appeal rights.
The Owensboro Farm Service Agency office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
