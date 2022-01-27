For more than 35 years, Dr. Carol Braun has filled a need in the community for pediatric dentistry, and now, after retiring from her private practice, she continues to do so for a population of children who might not receive care otherwise.
Braun started Greater Owensboro Pediatric Dentistry in 1986. She operatedfull-time and was the sole Owensboro practitioner specializing in pediatric dentistry for about 20 years before others entered the field.
Braun said it was a busy and exciting time for her.
She had always known she wanted to work with children. She was inspired to go into dentistry by a high school swimming coach who was in dental school while also coaching. Her coach was also specializing in pediatric dentistry.
“If I wouldn’t have done this, I would have become a teacher,” she said.
Children, she said, have a unique need, especially in a healthcare setting. There are certain behavioral techniques that need to be used in order to make children feel comfortable and relaxed while receiving care, especially dental care.
Most recently, she said, there has been a move to be trained in working with those who might also have intellectual or physical disabilities.
It is important, she said, to be able to work with children in a way that does not scare them away from dental care and practices, as prevention and maintenance is important to practice early on.
“It’s all about prevention — if we can prevent a cavity, then we are going to prevent the problems that could occur with that, whether that’s pain, infection or early loss of a baby tooth that could lead to shifting of the teeth,” she said.
If a child becomes scared or anxious visiting a dentist, it can become difficult to get them back in and could become a trying process their entire life, she said.
“While general dentists do a great job working with kids, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without them, there are some unique needs or some unique behavior techniques that we have been further trained with,” she said.
Her mission, she said, was always to provide quality and accessible care to those in the community.
Without a dentist in Owensboro specializing in working with children, she said families might have to travel more than an hour away to receive care.
Braun retired from her private practice in December 2021, but she continues to live her mission of ensuring access to dental care for children in the community through her part-time work at the Community Dental Clinic, which seeks to serve individuals who are either covered by Medicaid insurance or don’t have insurance.
Although Braun works only one day a week, she has been able to treat nearly 300 patients since beginning at the clinic in September. She has provided about $75,000 worth of care to children who might not have anywhere else to go, according to Suzanne Craig, the clinic’s board president.
“It’s exceptional, and it’s because of the experience and knowledge that she brings,” Craig said.
The largest difference between her private practice and working with the Community Dental Clinic, Braun said, is the socioeconomic background of the children.
“The barriers to care are greater here from a socioeconomic standpoint, even though many are covered by Medicaid, Medicaid has been remiss in their reimbursements,” she said. “When a private practitioner’s overhead is 50% or greater, you have to accept that, either as a mission that you’re going to continue with, or it’s a significant financial burden.”
Out of the $75,000 of care provided, Craig said $40,000 was charity care that the clinic has been able to provide through community donations and that patients likely would not have been able to afford themselves.
“We hit the lottery when Dr. Braun was willing to come work for us,” Craig said. “Carol’s mission, and the way she treats patients — the parents, the children — I think does nothing but solidify our mission, and there’s really no dentist I respect as much as Dr. Braun in terms of caring about patients and putting to use her expertise.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
