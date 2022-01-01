The Rev. John Thomas didn’t expect to be entering the new year as the rector of Saint Stephen Cathedral — the Mother Church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro.
For the first four months of 2021, Thomas said he was on sabbatical in Rome, Italy from his pastorship at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green where he had been since 2013.
“The whole sabbatical I’m thinking, ‘OK, I’m going to go back to Holy Spirit … I’ve been there eight years; I’ll be there four more years. What have we not done? What can we do better? What do I need to push these last four years? What do we need to change?’ For months, that was my prayer,” Thomas said.
But on May 10, 2021, Thomas received the unexpected call at 6 a.m. from the Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the Owensboro Diocese.
Thomas said it was the bishop telling him he was needed at St. Stephen Cathedral to replace the Rev. Jerry Riney who was retiring.
“It’s how God works,” Thomas said. “I thought I was taking this sabbatical for certain reasons and preparing for certain things, which would’ve been great. But that’s not at all what I was preparing myself for. It was this.”
In 1990, Thomas was introduced to Owensboro when he was assigned to St. Stephen Cathedral as part of his pastoral year — a time when seminarians take a break from academics and learn from the parish priests.
But it would be another 32 years before Thomas would return to the church that had a significant impact on his life.
Thomas, 56, is the youngest of six children who grew up in Union County.
Thomas entered St. Pius X Seminary at age 17 with a “desire and interest” for priestly ministry. And during that time, he received an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Thomas More University before going to Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology for his master’s degree.
Starting out, Thomas admitted there were moments when he had his doubts about whether or not he wanted to become a priest.
“Especially in college, there were days I thought this is not … what I need to do or what I’m going to do with my life — as any 17-, 18-, 19-year-old would think,” Thomas said. “But by the time I did my pastoral year in 1990, I had no question that I would continue this journey and become a priest.”
Thomas was ordained in 1993 but he wouldn’t receive his first pastorship until 10 years later.
Thomas said the bulk of those years leading up to his first pastorship were spent as a professor and an administrator at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.
While he enjoyed his time there, Thomas added that his preference was pastoring.
“…It was a sacrifice to be there,” said Thomas about the six years he was assigned to Saint Meinrad. “I’m a parish priest.”
In 2003, Thomas received his first pastoral assignment at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville.
And then in 2011, he was assigned to be the pastor at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville.
“I thought I would be there a really, long time,” said Thomas about his Madisonville assignment.
But after two years, the bishop sent Thomas to Holy Spirit — the largest parish in the Owensboro Diocese.
“It’s just a very complex parish…,” Thomas said. “It’s a very diverse … very proactive parish.”
For Thomas, leaving Holy Spirit was bittersweet but that he was “humbled” when the bishop chose him to lead St. Stephen Cathedral.
“…It was very emotional to hear (the bishop) give this assignment because it was such a full-circle moment for me,” Thomas said. “Nineteen Ninety, in my pastoral year, was such a profound and powerful experience in my life and formation in moving toward priestly ministry. And then to be assigned to the Cathedral, I would have never dreamed it in a million years.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.