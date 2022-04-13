About one month after she graduates from Brescia University with a computer science degree, Mazvita Ngorosha will be working in California with Abbott Laboratories, a manufacturer that creates products to help with nutrition, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals.
The Zimbabwe native will be working within the cardiac rhythm management sector of the company as an engineer. She is excited to embark on the next chapter in life, and knows that she has an important role with her new job.
As a Black woman in the engineering field who will be working with medical devices to help improve the lives of others, Ngorosha knows representation matters.
“We need representative groups in these spaces,” the 22-year-old said. “We can’t have all men, or all white people, or one group of people designing or developing these tools that are going to help everyone. We need to have a well-rounded perspective.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women are about half of the national workforce, but only 27% of women are working in STEM fields. Specifically, within computer and engineering occupations — which is about 80% of the STEM workforce — women represented about 25% of computer workers and 15% of engineering workers.
She knows her experience will be useful, Ngorosha said.
“Engineers make important tools we use every day, and they need to reflect society and the world,” she said.
She begins her new job in California the first week of June, and she is especially excited to return to a temperate climate similar to where she was born and raised for 10 years of her life.
Ngorosha came to the U.S. in 2011 with her parents who were both pursuing higher education in Ohio. After she graduated high school, she wanted to find a university where she could receive a good education in her career field of interest while continuing to play tennis, and Brescia became that place.
What especially appealed to her about Brescia was its size, and the close-knit family atmosphere.
“Plus, it was only a few hours from home, so that made it even better,” she said.
Ngorosha’s passion for computers and technology started when she was young.
When she moved to the United States, her family acquired their first desktop computer, and she became obsessed with it.
“Tech was all around me at school and at home and I really immersed myself in it,” she said. “I became really good at techy things and started helping family friends and people in the community and from my church with their devices and computer issues.”
In high school, her parents encouraged me to join the Girls Who Code chapter at the university they attended, Miami University. Her experience through that organization put her on the path in tech a software engineer. She enjoys being creative and solving problems, and likes that she can do both within computer science.
In the past four years at Brescia, she has learned new programming languages and computer ethics, and as a student has enjoyed trying out varying aspects of computer science on her way to finding out her true joy in life.
“Engineering solves problems, many, many problems,” she said. “I am a problem-solver and I like to simplify life and make life easier. Engineering interests me because it calls for creativity, problem-solving and creative thinking. These aspects of engineering can be applied to many parts of life, and I am drawn to engineering and specifically computer science because it gives me the ability to solve big and small problems in life.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.