Anessa Holman fulfilled her dream of more than a decade in opening Future Forward Behavioral Health, a practice aimed toward providing psychiatric services to children and adolescents.
Holman, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, opened her practice on Halifax Drive in July which provides services to individuals ages 6 to 24.
Her goal, she said, is to give some control back to children by helping them understand how they can access and express their emotions and develop healthy coping skills.
Holman said she is not in the business of fixing children, rather, she hopes to act as a tour guide on their journey in finding their own strength and power in dealing with and expressing their emotions and coping with what is happening in their lives.
She said she strives to use a combination of therapy, medication and collaboration to manage patient treatments.
While medication is helpful, she said she believes it is more of a bridge to allow time for the therapeutic treatment to work.
“I see medication as more of a bridge — a temporary thing for most kids,” she said. “Medicines without therapy of some sort — one doesn’t go without the other.”
Additionally, she said she hopes to incorporate expressive forms of therapy in her treatment, whether it be art therapy, movement or dance therapy — whatever works best in helping the patient express themselves and put their feelings and emotions into concrete form.
“Oftentimes, kids don’t need traditional talk therapy; they need someone to show them the things that work for them,” she said. “Even as adults, we have a hard time putting how we feel into words … but we can communicate it through drawing, or we can communicate it through body movement and dance.”
Collaboration is also important, she said, with not only parents and caregivers, but also with doctors, pediatricians and schools.
Future Forward is one of the only psychiatric services catering specifically to children in the region, she said, which is a necessity right now with the many uncertainties children and youth are facing with the pandemic.
“The pandemic has impacted these children tremendously. Kids are feeling isolated, they feel so much more sad, they feel anxious about what’s happening,” she said. “It’s all about control; they don’t feel like they have control over anything. As a kid, you’re told what to do, when to do it, how to do it.”
With a limited number of psychiatric providers in the region, she said the need for treatment services is there.
As the practice grows, Holman said she hopes to expand it to add more nurse practitioners and therapists, allowing for more patients and eliminating even more barriers for treatment.
Additionally, she said the practice is in the process of being credentialed with all insurance companies, including Medicaid.
“Any barrier to treatment, I want to eliminate,” she said. “This clinic will hopefully undergo some growth in the near future because, the more providers we have, the more those barriers get knocked down.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
