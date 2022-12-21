Owensboro High School junior David Daniel has been selected as one of two students in the state to participate in the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).
Daniel will be one of 104 in the student delegation. He also received a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from The Hearst Foundation.
“The United States Senate Youth Program takes place during Washington Week, which is from March 4 through March 11,” he said. “Two kids from each state are picked and they fly to Washington, D.C. to meet the president, Supreme Court members, your local senators.”
Daniel said the students will receive a “very good” education about how government works.
“You get to see a lot of really amazing things at the capitol and in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “You get a lot of speeches from people with leadership experience, and overall you get taught how to be a better leader, a better speaker, a better thinker.”
In everything he does, Daniel said, he holds a leadership position, which is why he wanted to apply to become a delegate for the program.
“It’s a very natural thing for me,” he said. “I’m in debate team, academic team, student government. Nearly everything I do I hold a leadership position and being a politician, being someone who is high up, like a senator, governor, or president, even, has always been something that’s interested me a lot.”
When Daniel received an email from his guidance counselor about the program, he thought he would be good at it.
“I thought I had a good chance at getting in and I thought I would gain a lot, educationally, about how to be a better leader,” he said.
Daniel is considering pursuing a law degree after high school.
“Regardless of where I go to school, I’ve thought of incorporating business into my major and then going to law school after,” he said.
In a press release sent by the Kentucky Department of Education, Daniel said his future goals are “to uphold communities and ensure well-being in the most prominent positions of state and national politics,” with a large goal of his being to lead the state one day.
The selection process for the program includes an application, interview and public affairs examination.
“I think it was October when I applied and you had to submit a resume, a transcript, an essay and a few short answer questions,” he said. “After that I was notified that I would go to Frankfort to take a test and give an interview.”
Daniel was informed earlier this month that he had been selected for the program.
“I was extremely excited,” he said. “They didn’t tell me when exactly they’d let me know, they just said it would be in December. I had a feeling that day that it would be that day. I got an email and it said I had been selected and I jumped up and told my friend and teacher. It was a very exciting moment.”
Daniel is looking forward to the connections he hopes to make during USSYP.
“It’s 100 of the best leaders in the country, all in one place, who are all engaging in critical thinking and bettering themselves and their communities,” he said. “Hopefully I make long-lasting connections with people who will go on to contribute great things to the world.”
USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundation.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
