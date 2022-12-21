OWENWS-12-21-22 OHS SENATE YOUTH

Owensboro High School junior David Daniel has been selected as one of only two students to represent Kentucky as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daniel will be one of 104 in the student delegation. He also received a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from The Hearst Foundation.

