GANGSTAGRASS DOM

Gangstagrass performs live in 2019 at the HI-FI Indy presented by IndyMojo Presents, MOKB Presents, Sun King Brewery, Kolman Dental, P.C. and Do317 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

 Photo by Melodie Yvonne | Photographic Melodie

Gangstagrass will bring a combination of bluegrass, hip-hop and more to the RiverPark Center stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The five-piece group — which consists of vocalist, guitarist, beatmaker and founder Rench, MCs Dolio the Sleuth and R-SON the Voice of Reason, banjo player and vocalist Danjo and fiddle player and vocalist B.E. Farrow — will be making their Owensboro debut.

