Gangstagrass will bring a combination of bluegrass, hip-hop and more to the RiverPark Center stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The five-piece group — which consists of vocalist, guitarist, beatmaker and founder Rench, MCs Dolio the Sleuth and R-SON the Voice of Reason, banjo player and vocalist Danjo and fiddle player and vocalist B.E. Farrow — will be making their Owensboro debut.
“We’re really, really excited to be there … because of the historic nature of the place; pretty much being the birthplace of bluegrass,” Dolio said. “It’s a great honor to be able to showcase what we do there.”
“We always have an amazing time in Kentucky,” Rench said. “We’re very excited to be back in the area and know that there’s a lot of amazing people there that are going to come and party with us.”
The group initially began in 2006 as a studio project by Rench, a Brooklyn-based producer, who found an inkling to combine the sounds of classic bluegrass music with rap vocals and beats after listening to recordings of Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys.
“One of the important things in my story is … being very comfortable with being weird,” Rench said. “(It’s about) doing what you like and it was absolutely a labor of love to start making this in the studio; and the response was so good to it and the way that it really spread around really quickly was inspiring to say, ‘Yeah, let’s put this together as a band and take it on the road.’
“... Musicians have always been people who want to cross-pollinate, and influence each other, and work together and collaborate to make new things. The whole history of American music is people coming up with new styles by influencing each other and putting together things that came to this country from different cultures and finding new ways to put them together.”
In 2010, Gangstagrass and rapper T.O.N.E-z were nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for “Long Hard Times to Come” — the theme song to the drama series “Justified.”
The current lineup has been together since 2018.
The group’s most recent record — “No Time for Enemies” in 2020 — peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart.
In 2021, the group was exposed to a more mainstream audience when they competed on the 16th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the quarterfinals.
Additionally, they were featured on the PBS program “The Caverns Sessions” — formerly known as “Bluegrass Underground” — in 2022.
The group goes beyond following the beat of their own drum and looks to inspire people in the audience to take a chance and try something new themselves.
“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Danjo said. “... Especially with young people because you need to show that example as early in life as possible and to remind them to have that innate sense of self-worth that the world will very readily strip away from you and just constantly challenge you.”
R-SON even said some young people are eyeing to follow in their footsteps.
“Dolio, Rench and I all have kids about the same age, and each one of them has told each of us individually that they’re going to take our place in this band …,” he said. “... I had a kid tell me once that he wanted to rhyme like me, and I was like, ‘Well, you better be dope. You better be good at it ….’ ”
While the genre may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the band takes it all in stride while focusing on making a positive impact.
“... Every great story needs a conflict,” Dolio said. “... A lot of us do this because it’s an energy exchange; we’re trying to spread this energy around … and it’s the mission that we feel like we want to make the world a better place than when we got here, you know?
“We want you to leave feeling … with a more abundance of joy by the time you left our presence.”
And even with a rumored protest to occur at the RiverPark Center the same day as the show, the band is simply going to do what they know best.
“What that means is that they’re be a bunch of people in front of the party,” Dolio said. “When they hear what’s happening on the inside, they’re probably gonna come inside anyways.”
“We go on, we rock mics and wind up changing lives,” R-SON said. “You’d be surprised at how many come to our shows not knowing what to expect, and then the next thing you know they’re (gettin’) our gear and reppin’ us online ….
“... I’m really looking forward to just seeing how many people leave the show with their world changed.”
Emily “Sleevs” Bernstein Messner, manager of the group, said that the concert will have something for everyone.
“... At a Gangstagrass show, you’ll see two, three, four generations even — all big smiles, grinning, dancing, getting down altogether to the same music,” she said. “... If you like traditional bluegrass, there is a lot of that going on. If you like classic hip-hop and being able to hear great lyrics, there’s a lot of that going on.
“As Rench says, it’s about bringing everybody together. … I’ve seen so many minds changed, I’ve seen so many minds opened.”
Tickets are available online at riverparkcenter.org.
