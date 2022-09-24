One thing about our city that we all know: Owensboro gets it done.
Everywhere you turn, there are examples of what we have managed to accomplish, mostly on our own. In Leadership Owensboro, we have a spotlight each class session of a leadership story here where a few citizens joined together to create opportunities that are now pillars of our community. The list is endless.
Brescia, Kentucky Wesleyan and Owensboro Community & Technical College are all here because a small group of citizens decided they were needed. And each has their story that inspires.
Wendell Foster and H.L. Neblett were both started by couples who saw firsthand needs. The Foster family for their daughter, and the Nebletts for children in their neighborhood.
The Fine Arts Museum, Owensboro Symphony, RiverPark Center, Bluegrass Hall of Fame, Theatre Workshop … every fine arts and performing arts organization has a story that starts with a handful of people.
In recent years we have more examples: the Green Belt, Puzzle Pieces, Owensboro Innovation Academy, The Center … all improving our quality of life.
There are businesses and corporations born here by generations of entrepreneurs who have invested and reinvested back into our community.
They started because of someone asking the question, “Why don’t we have ….?” Or the statement, “We really need ….” These were followed up with hard work, consensus building and a community that pulls together to succeed.
They all remind us of what can happen when we put our special interests aside and work together.
Last Friday, I had the opportunity to visit the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden for the announcement of plans to continue to grow its offerings to our community under the leadership of Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler, Executive Director Laurna Strehl and the army of supporters and volunteers.
The day prior, over 100 visitors from a riverboat docked and made their way to the garden, where they were greeted by volunteers with the hospitality we are known for. But they were astounded by the garden itself. Those 100 visitors are going to head home and talk about Owensboro — and the garden.
They will talk about the warmth, the beauty, the fact that a small city in western Kentucky created such place.
This place of beauty and peace began because of a dream. It began because of a “what if?” The Tylers have put decades of their lives into this gift for all of us to share and to enjoy. They have put their hearts into it. And you can feel that, the moment you breathe in your surroundings. They have inspired volunteers from all walks of life to gather to create more beauty and to caretake the legacy they are all building together. Those volunteers have made connections with each other because of this special place. And those connections build a stronger community. That is called social capital, and that is what drives successful communities and, yes, economic growth.
Thank you, Bill and Susie, for the years of your lives you have poured into our community. Thank you for passion, for your gentile and encouraging ways. And for your love of Owensboro. And thank you for inspiring people from all backgrounds to support and work alongside you to create such a legacy.
