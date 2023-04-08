Enjoy flowering plants on the deck, patio or near the front door to welcome guests. Planting them in containers makes this possible. Container gardens also fit on apartment or condo balconies. Many plants and types of containers makes growing in containers fun.

Numerous annual flowering plants are suitable for containers receiving full sun. These include: calibrachoa (Million Bells® or Superbells®), geranium, marigold, Mercardonia “Gold Dust,” Mountain Frost®, periwinkle (vinca), petunias of many types, SunPatients®, Supertunias®, Surfina® trailing petunias, Wave® petunias, sun coleus, spreading summer snapdragons, tall summer snapdragons and ornamental sweet potato vines with chartreuse or nearly black leaves. Remember, annuals are plants that live for only one year, but they make a big impact in the landscape.

