In case you haven’t noticed, gas in town is getting cheaper.
Not cheap.
Cheaper.
A month ago, AAA said our local average price was $4.685.
Friday, it was $4.206.
And one station was down to $4.04.
The state average was $4.429 and the national was $4.721.
• A study by GuntherMotorCompany.com says Kentucky is the 11th most expensive state to travel in this year.
It said we’ll spend an average of $107.47 on gas this summer.
But that was before the price started dropping.
• Mobile Meadow is no more.
The owners say on Facebook that they’ve sold the flower truck and are planning to open Meadow House, a flower and plant shop, in Old Towne Center on 18th Street sometime next month.
• Crumbl Cookies said this week that it expects its new store in Gateway Commons to open in mid-September.
The chain was founded in Utah in 2017 and has grown to more than 300 stores in 36 states, according to its website.
• Kentucky is starting to look more closely at electric vehicles.
The Kentucky Legislative Research Commission says the state is expecting to receive $69.5 million in federal dollars over the next five years for electric charging stations to be matched with $17.4 million from non-federal funds.
Under the funding program, the charging stations must use “direct current fast charging” technology and be fewer than 50 miles apart.
The charging stations can work in 30 minutes, providing power for 250 miles, the report said.
• The state says the Owensboro Riverport Authority will be getting $57,490 toward the replacement of a crane bucket, $36,790 toward the purchase of a wheel loader to replace a skid steer and $35,912 toward the purchase of a new and larger grapple for loading steel scrap barges.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
