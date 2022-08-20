A week ago, it looked like gas prices might drop below $3 by now.
AAA said last Friday that the lowest price in Owensboro was $3.14, and the average was $3.254.
The state average was $3.578, and the national was $3.97.
This Friday, the lowest price was still $3.14, but the average was $3.317.
The state average was $3.521 and the national was $3.918.
• Looks like we have one less Pizza Hut in town.
The Facebook page for the one at 1331 Frederica says it’s closed permanently.
All of its signage has been removed.
• Looks like the Kentucky 54 area is getting a Mr. Bubble Tea location.
Building permits show it will be at 3245 Mount Moriah Ave.
• Jagoe Homes is planning another Daviess County subdivision.
Pebble Wood will be located off of Old Hartford Road.
The news release said it will be “in close proximity to Hillcrest Golf Course.”
• The chain known as Checkers or Rally’s in different parts of the country is expanding.
It now has more than 800 locations and plans to add 40 more by the end of the year.
Hey, we could use another one here.
• Attention, Chick-fil-A fans, the company is testing a new menu item — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites.
We’re not one of the test markets.
But the proposed menu item includes four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.
• The FDA says hearing aids can be sold over the counter now.
The company said this week that it expects to have hearing devices for people with mild to moderate hearing loss in more than 300 of its stores this fall.
• Kohl’s said this week that it plans to have Sephora locations in all of its 1,100-plus stores within a few years.
They will cover about 2,500-square-feet in the Kohl’s locations.
