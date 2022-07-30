Gas prices keep tumbling — thankfully.
AAA reported Friday that the average price in Owensboro was $3.552.
That’s more than $1 cheaper than the $4.683 we were paying on June 10.
The cheapest gas in town Friday morning was $3.40.
The state average was $3.887, and the national average was $4.255.
• Looks like Chick-fil-A has finally selected a location for its second Owensboro location.
The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission will consider rezoning 0.785 acres at 3017 Kentucky 54 for a Chick-fil-A at its meeting on Aug. 11.
That’s between Gateway Commons and Wal-Mart.
• People keep forecasting the demise of south Frederica Street.
But Ellis Entertainment, Chipotle and Chili’s have all chosen locations on south Frederica this year.
• Speaking of Chipotle, the company just announced that it’s raising prices 4% in August to offset rising food costs.
That comes on top of an 8.5% hike in 2021 and a 10.5% increase earlier this year.
• Unemployment rates in the region in June were up from May, but still way below the rates of June 2021.
Daviess was at 4.1% last month.
That’s up from 3.6% in May, but down from 5.2% a year earlier.
Hancock saw a 4.3 rate in May — up from 3.4% in May, but down from 5.3% the year before.
McLean was at 4.7% — up from 3.9%, but down from 5.1% in June 2021.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 6.6% — up from 5.7% the previous month, but down from 7.8% a year earlier.
And Ohio was at 5.1% — up from 4.7% in May, but down from 6.4% a year ago.
• In September, Burch Byrne Riney Curry LLC announced plans to raze buildings at 2629 W. Parrish Ave. and 1401 Carter Road to make way for a new car wash.
Those buildings housed a MetroPSC phone store and Thai Food Owensboro, both of which moved.
Looks like work on the car wash is starting.
• The Creme Coffee House announced on Facebook that it now has a mobile coffee trailer serving hot, iced and blend specialty lattes, regular drip coffee, lemonade, teas, sandwiches (breakfast and lunch), small desserts and smoothies.
