Some people were predicting that gas prices would drop after the election.
And boy, were they ever right.
The lowest price in town Friday morning was $2.79.
And there were quite a few stations with prices under $3.
The average price in town was $3.108.
The national average was $3.707 and the state was $3.392.
• Thanksgiving meals will be more expensive this year, according to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving dinner survey.
The report says expect to pay 20% more when you include all the trimmings.
It says the average cost if you’re preparing to feed 10 people will be $64.05 — the most expensive dinner in the 37 years of the bureau’s holiday survey.
And it’s up from $53.31 last year.
• Looks like in-store Black Friday shopping is picking up this year.
Mastercard Spending Pulse’s survey predicts that in-store sales will be up 18% from last year.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, which opened an Owensboro location this year, just opened its 500th Chipotlane in Louisville.
Chipotlanes have digital pickup lanes.
Next year, the company plans to open between 255 and 285 new restaurants.
On Sept. 30, Chipotle had nearly 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
• Sally Beauty Holdings says it plans to close about 350 stores next month.
But there are more than 5,000 of the stores worldwide.
• The Better Business Bureau has merged its Louisville and Lexington offices.
It will be known as “BBB serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana,” covering 108 counties in Kentucky and eight in Indiana.
• Panera Bread is adding milkshakes next year with three Bakery Shakes.
They’ll be tested in Texas first and are expected to be available nationally next year during warmer weather.
Flavors are The Kitchen Sink, Fudge Brownie Swirl and Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl.
• The Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports picked up a building permit this week for a $5.5 million renovation of the old Kmart in Wesleyan Park Plaza for medical offices.
The new offices will have 46,614 square feet.
