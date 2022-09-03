Gas prices continue to flirt with the $3 mark.
But so far, they haven’t crossed it.
The cheapest price in town Friday morning was $3.09 at two stations.
AAA said the county average was $3.366.
The state average was $3.454 and the national was $3.809.
• Think we have enough dollar stores in town?
There’s a new one coming to 8825 Kentucky 2830.
That’s a little east of Sacra Drive.
• Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials announced recently that construction has begun on a $6.7 million employee housing project.
Compass Commons will include housing for up to 136 people with a large kitchen facility, common areas on each floor and an onsite laundry facility.
Leah Koch-Blumhardt, director of communications, said the decision to build came because “there are students around the country and the world who have wanted to work for Holiday World for years, but were unable to join us because we couldn’t provide housing.”
The theme park has provided transportation from Owensboro, Evansville and other neighboring cities since 2009.
Koch-Blumhardt said approximately one-third of the park’s workforce participate in that program, which will continue.
• Sam’s Club members: Get ready for a hike in fees.
The Walmart-owned warehouse club said its entry-level member fee will go from $45 to $50 on Oct. 15 and from $100 to $110 for members of its “Plus” program.
• Market research group The NPD Group says Americans did not rush to do their back-to-school shopping this year.
The report said that 41% of back-to-school shopping holdouts are waiting for sales.
“Consumers are balancing their return to school, work and social activities, while retaining some pandemic-related behaviors and prioritizing their purchases accordingly,” Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for NPD, said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.