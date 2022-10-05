Owensboro Public Schools is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month this week and Estes Elementary School multi-language learner teacher Ileana Gaynor, who is from Costa Rica, works with students who come from different cultures.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and is a time to celebrate Hispanic culture and learn more about the people.
“Costa Rica is a very small country in Central America,” she said. “It’s very well-known for its tourism because of its location. Its biodiversity is very renown. We also don’t have an army and most of the budget goes into education and the level of literacy is higher than other Latin American countries.”
Gaynor said people from Costa Rica are “very nice and family-oriented.”
“I came to the United States because I was given a scholarship from Agency for International Development to get a masters in teaching English as a second language,” she said.
She then went back to Costa Rica as a faculty member for diversity where she worked until she was invited to be a exchange teacher at Murray State University to teach Spanish.
“I think this is where I was meant to be,” she said. “I think I was meant to be in Kentucky and meant to be working for OPS because this is where my husband and I have made our careers. We think we have a purpose to not only develop as professionals, but develop as individuals.”
Gaynor has been at Estes for 21 years.
“Our job, mine and my assistants’, is to help them and support them with the English language acquisition, both in receptive and expressive skills,” she said.
There are 53 students at Estes who are Spanish-speaking and are the majority of students in the multi-language learning program.
Gaynor believes the presence of other cultures, especially in schools, is one reason why the awareness is growing.
“I think it’s important for everyone, regardless of age, because we don’t live in isolation. We are surrounded by people who are different and from different cultures,” she said. “Our society has become very diverse now with advances of technology. The world is at the touch of a computer.”
Gaynor said she thinks that the advances in technology have also attributed to the rising awareness of different cultures.
“It has become an awareness that we are not living in isolation, that we are a world,” she said. “In my philosophy, we are all brothers and sisters. I think that’s the belief at Estes.”
